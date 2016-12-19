West Indies News Network


Thursday 22nd December 2016
More Carnival Controversy: Sugar Mas Village

LK Hewlett

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The Sugar Mas Village is set to open Wednesday evening (Dec 21) however even after 5pm Carnival Committee personnel were scrambling to set up the make shift booths. And that’s another problem. Instead of the traditional wooden booths for vendors, this year the Committee placed several large metal trailers around the Circus area in down town...

Accused Ferry Terminal Robbers Charged, Granted Bail

LK Hewlett

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The two men arrested for the robbery of man set to travel to St. Maarten on a ferry early Saturday morning (Dec 17), have been charged with the offence. Kevin Williams of Fort Thomas Road and Clinton Matthew of East Street, Newtown have been charged Robbery and Simple Wounding. Matthew was granted bail in the amount...

Defense Attorneys File Papers to Delay Sentencing Until After Christmas

LK Hewlett

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The attorneys in two high profile criminal cases have filed papers in the high court that have caused their clients’ sentencing to be delayed until the New Year. Carla Hendrickson and Dwayne Martin, the married couple convicted in June 2016 of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition for a gun found under...

$20Mil Expansion of Alexandra Hospital To Begin In January

LK Hewlett

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Phase one of a $20 million expansion project for the Alexandra Hospital in Nevis is scheduled to begin in January. Health Minister in the Nevis Island Administration Mark Brantley says this is the largest dingle investment in healthcare infrastructure on the island in decades. “The overall investment in terms of Alexandria, we’re looking roughly EC$20 million. It...

Garbage Collection Schedule Changes for Holiday Weekend

Toni Frederick

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN):  Don’t put out your garbage on Christmas and New Years Day.  That’s the appeal coming from the Solid Waste Management Corporation as the clock kicks down to the 25th.  “We don’t work on Christmas Day and we don’t work on New Year’s Day.  When I say we don’t work, not to the public.  You’ll be surprised...

New book now available as a great Christmas gift
State Scholars Give Peers Advice

Thursday 22nd December 2016

State Scholars Give Peers Advice

NHC Plans To Build 300 Homes In 2017

Thursday 22nd December 2016

NHC Plans To Build 300 Homes In 2017

NHC Awards Staff And Managers For Years Of Hard Work And Dedication

Thursday 22nd December 2016

NHC Awards Staff And Managers For Years Of Hard Work And Dedication

Impressive, Yet Challenging Year For Caribbean Tourism - Secretary General of CTO, Hugh Riley

Thursday 22nd December 2016

Impressive, Yet Challenging Year For Caribbean Tourism - Secretary General of CTO, Hugh Riley

Labour Officials Review Canada's Seasonal Workers Programme and Share New Measures

Wednesday 21st December 2016

Labour Officials Review Canada's Seasonal Workers Programme and Share New Measures

'Guyana Is Prepared To Prove Its Case In Court' -President Granger On Decision By Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon On Border Controversy

Thursday 22nd December 2016

‘Guyana Is Prepared To Prove Its Case In Court’ -President Granger On Decision By Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon On Border Controversy

T&T: Woman Arrested In Jenice Killing

Thursday 22nd December 2016

T&T: Woman Arrested In Jenice Killing

US Coast Guard Seizes US$18m In Drugs In Caribbean Sea

Wednesday 21st December 2016

US Coast Guard Seizes US$18m In Drugs In Caribbean Sea

Court Orders Review of Haiti's Preliminary Election Results

Wednesday 21st December 2016

Court Orders Review of Haiti’s Preliminary Election Results

Protest Outside St Lucia's Parliament Over DSH Project

Tuesday 20th December 2016

Protest Outside St Lucia's Parliament Over DSH Project

