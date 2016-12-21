More Carnival Controversy: Sugar Mas Village

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The Sugar Mas Village is set to open Wednesday evening (Dec 21) however even after 5pm Carnival Committee personnel were scrambling to set up the make shift booths.

And that’s another problem. Instead of the traditional wooden booths for vendors, this year the Committee placed several large metal trailers around the Circus area in down town Basseterre.

WINN FM visited the village and attempted to seek answers about the new look of the Sugar Mas Village, however Chairman of the National Carnival Committee Noah Mills, who was at the site, refused to comment.

The taxi operators who ply their trade at the taxi stand to the west of the Circus roundabout were reportedly told they had to move for the rest of the Carnival season, which ends early in January.

WINN FM was informed that business owners in that area are not pleased with the placement of the huge trailers in front of their stores. One of the approximately four large trailers is even precariously positioned in front the First Caribbean Bank.

It is not clear if one vendor will occupy a single trailer or they will be sectioned off to form multiple stall units.