Accused Ferry Terminal Robbers Charged, Granted Bail

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The two men arrested for the robbery of man set to travel to St. Maarten on a ferry early Saturday morning (Dec 17), have been charged with the offence.

Kevin Williams of Fort Thomas Road and Clinton Matthew of East Street, Newtown have been charged Robbery and Simple Wounding. Matthew was granted bail in the amount of $5000. As part of the bail conditions Matthew must adhere to an 8pm to 6am curfew at his residence, and report to the Basseterre Police Station every Friday.

Matthew was ordered to return to court on January 9.

There was no information regarding bail for Williams.