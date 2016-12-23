Her Majesty’s Prison Population At 183 Persons

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): 183 persons are presently incarcerated or detained at Her Majesty’s Prison while 21 are serving time at the Nevis Prison Farm.

At the close of the St. Kitts September Criminal Assizes this week, Principal Officer with the Prison, Desmond Solace delivered the prison report.

There are 107 males at HMP who were convicted at the high court and 41 males and one female convicted at the magistrate level.

33 males are waiting for their matters to be heard at the magistrate court and 14 are awaiting trial at the high court. Two men are awaiting high court sentencing, while three men and one female are awaiting appeal hearings.

One person is currently in debtors jail and one inmate is at the Cardin Home Infirmary.

One inmate is sitting on death row awaiting execution.