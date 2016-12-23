IRD-Pay Your Property Tax Online

Timothy Hill Tunnel To Get Lights In The New Year

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The tunnel at the top of Timothy Hill on the Southeast Peninsula is on schedule to have lights installed by the end of January 2017.

The tunnel was opened in May with only cat eyes and vehicle lights to illuminate the tunnel at nights.

Electrical Engineer Nubian Greaux, owner of New Generation Engineering, gave WINN FM a progress report on the tunnel lighting project. He explained that while the company was awarded the contract in February, government only released the funds near the end of November.

“We were awarded the contract about February of 2016 and we finally got all the money associated with procuring the materials on November 23rd. Since then we have ordered all the materials associated with the tunnel lighting project so that when the lighting comes in January it’s just a matter of connecting everything and the tunnel will be lit, hopefully by the end of January 2017.”

Greaux anticipates preparatory work will begin before the New Year.

“By Tuesday of next week the first batch of materials should be arriving and in mid to end of January we should be expecting the last set of materials, which should be the lighting only. When the lighting arrives we would start putting in the basic infrastructural installation on the tunnel.” 

WINN FM questioned the young entrepreneur regarding talks in some circles that he was pegged for the contracts to install lighting at two playing fields in St. Kitts but that persons in high places have plans to bump him and award the job to a company out of Trinidad. 

“At this point in time I don’t know how much I can say but I can definitely say I have tendered on these projects and I was informed unofficially by Public Works and other persons that I was recommended [for the job] by Public Works and the independent team that assessed the project.

“I haven’t been awarded the contract; it’s been pending for some time now. So I really can’t speak to any attempt to award the contract to a foreign company.”

 

Author: LK Hewlett
