Power and Groovy Soca Monarch Finals Tonight!

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Reining Power Monarch Mr Hype and reigning Groovy Soca Monarch Nicha B are the ones to beat for the 2016 Soca Monarch Competition taking place tonight Saturday (Dec 24) at the Sugar Mas Village.
These are the artistes going after the 2016 Power crown in order of appearance:
LAX featuring KT with Big Truck
Mr Hype with Join Her
Foxy with Ladies’ Anthem
Daddy 2Sec with Real Pokeymon
Shanna with Warrior
X-man with Same Song
Lil Miss with XOXO
Take Over with One Way or Another
In the Groovy Category the performances will be as follows:
Dejour with Don’t Care
DJ Woodis with Only Other Woman
KT with Loose Me
Shanna with International Girl
Rucas HE with Sway
Vybz with Carnival Again
X-man with Session Starters
Nicha B with Just Can’t Stop
Pinocchio with Soca Teacher
Carnival Soca Committee Chairman Ogrenville Browne says the local artistes continue to step up their soca game and have entered some catchy and potentially far reaching music for Sugar Mas 45.
He says tonight’s show just might be the best display of St. Kitts Soca that Carnival fans have seen so far.
The Soca action kicks off at 8pm sharp at the Sugar Mill with the Groovy Monarch Category followed by the Power Monarch Segment. Guest DJ for the event is DJ Young Chow out of New York City.