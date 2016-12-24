Power and Groovy Soca Monarch Finals Tonight!

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Reining Power Monarch Mr Hype and reigning Groovy Soca Monarch Nicha B are the ones to beat for the 2016 Soca Monarch Competition taking place tonight Saturday (Dec 24) at the Sugar Mas Village.

These are the artistes going after the 2016 Power crown in order of appearance:

LAX featuring KT with Big Truck

Mr Hype with Join Her

Foxy with Ladies’ Anthem

Daddy 2Sec with Real Pokeymon

Shanna with Warrior

X-man with Same Song

Lil Miss with XOXO

Take Over with One Way or Another

In the Groovy Category the performances will be as follows:

Dejour with Don’t Care

DJ Woodis with Only Other Woman

KT with Loose Me

Shanna with International Girl

Rucas HE with Sway

Vybz with Carnival Again

X-man with Session Starters

Nicha B with Just Can’t Stop

Pinocchio with Soca Teacher

Carnival Soca Committee Chairman Ogrenville Browne says the local artistes continue to step up their soca game and have entered some catchy and potentially far reaching music for Sugar Mas 45.

He says tonight’s show just might be the best display of St. Kitts Soca that Carnival fans have seen so far.

The Soca action kicks off at 8pm sharp at the Sugar Mill with the Groovy Monarch Category followed by the Power Monarch Segment. Guest DJ for the event is DJ Young Chow out of New York City.