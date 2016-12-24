IRD - FATCA Banner

Power and Groovy Soca Monarch Finals Tonight!

Details
Category: Local
Hits: 35

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Reining Power Monarch Mr Hype and reigning Groovy Soca Monarch Nicha B are the ones to beat for the 2016 Soca Monarch Competition taking place tonight Saturday (Dec 24) at the Sugar Mas Village.

These are the artistes going after the 2016 Power crown in order of appearance:

LAX featuring KT with Big Truck

Mr Hype with Join Her

Foxy with Ladies’ Anthem

Daddy 2Sec with Real Pokeymon

Shanna with Warrior

X-man with Same Song

Lil Miss with XOXO

Take Over with One Way or Another

In the Groovy Category the performances will be as follows:

Dejour with Don’t Care

DJ Woodis with Only Other Woman

KT with Loose Me

Shanna with International Girl

Rucas HE with Sway

Vybz with Carnival Again

X-man with Session Starters

Nicha B with Just Can’t Stop

Pinocchio with Soca Teacher 

Carnival Soca Committee Chairman Ogrenville Browne says the local artistes continue to step up their soca game and have entered some catchy and potentially far reaching music for Sugar Mas 45.

He says tonight’s show just might be the best display of St. Kitts Soca that Carnival fans have seen so far.

The Soca action kicks off at 8pm sharp at the Sugar Mill with the Groovy Monarch Category followed by the Power Monarch Segment. Guest DJ for the event is DJ Young Chow out of New York City.

 

Author: LK HewlettEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Recent Articles

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Top Local News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

Timothy Hill Tunnel To Get Lights In The New Year

23-12-2016

Her Majesty’s Prison Population At 183 Persons

23-12-2016

Sir Dwight Credited With Strengthening The OECS Through The Currency Union

23-12-2016

Rape Charges: Cop, Soldiers Get Bail

22-12-2016

No Arrests In Onstage Fight At Party Central

22-12-2016

Carnival Committee Adjusts Sugar Mas Village Containers After Business Community Uproar

22-12-2016

Nevis Enjoying A Promising Cruise Season

22-12-2016

New Generator At Prospect Power Plant

22-12-2016

More Carnival Controversy: Sugar Mas Village

21-12-2016

Accused Ferry Terminal Robbers Charged, Granted Bail

21-12-2016

Defense Attorneys File Papers to Delay Sentencing Until After Christmas

21-12-2016

$20Mil Expansion of Alexandra Hospital To Begin In January

20-12-2016

Garbage Collection Schedule Changes for Holiday Weekend

20-12-2016

Two More Soldiers Charged With Sex Crimes

19-12-2016

Second Ferry Terminal Robbery Suspect In Custody

19-12-2016

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Power and Groovy Soca Monarch Finals Tonight!

Saturday 24th December 2016

Power and Groovy Soca Monarch Finals Tonight!

ECCB Governor Pays Tribute To Sir Dwight

Saturday 24th December 2016

ECCB Governor Pays Tribute To Sir Dwight

Timothy Hill Tunnel To Get Lights In The New Year

Friday 23rd December 2016

Timothy Hill Tunnel To Get Lights In The New Year

Her Majesty’s Prison Population At 183 Persons

Friday 23rd December 2016

Her Majesty’s Prison Population At 183 Persons

Sir Dwight Credited With Strengthening The OECS Through The Currency Union

Friday 23rd December 2016

Sir Dwight Credited With Strengthening The OECS Through The Currency Union

Rape Charges: Cop, Soldiers Get Bail

Thursday 22nd December 2016

Rape Charges: Cop, Soldiers Get Bail

No Arrests In Onstage Fight At Party Central

Thursday 22nd December 2016

No Arrests In Onstage Fight At Party Central

Carnival Committee Adjusts Sugar Mas Village Containers After Business Community Uproar

Thursday 22nd December 2016

Carnival Committee Adjusts Sugar Mas Village Containers After Business Community Uproar

Nevis Enjoying A Promising Cruise Season

Thursday 22nd December 2016

Nevis Enjoying A Promising Cruise Season

New Generator At Prospect Power Plant

Thursday 22nd December 2016

New Generator At Prospect Power Plant

More Carnival Controversy: Sugar Mas Village

Wednesday 21st December 2016

More Carnival Controversy: Sugar Mas Village

Accused Ferry Terminal Robbers Charged, Granted Bail

Wednesday 21st December 2016

Accused Ferry Terminal Robbers Charged, Granted Bail

Defense Attorneys File Papers to Delay Sentencing Until After Christmas

Wednesday 21st December 2016

Defense Attorneys File Papers to Delay Sentencing Until After Christmas

$20Mil Expansion of Alexandra Hospital To Begin In January

Tuesday 20th December 2016

$20Mil Expansion of Alexandra Hospital To Begin In January

Garbage Collection Schedule Changes for Holiday Weekend

Tuesday 20th December 2016

Garbage Collection Schedule Changes for Holiday Weekend

Two More Soldiers Charged With Sex Crimes

Monday 19th December 2016

Two More Soldiers Charged With Sex Crimes

West Indies News Network (WINN FM 98.9)
Unit C24, The Sands Complex
Newtown Bay Road, Basseterre
St. Kitts, West Indies

Telephone
St. Kitts (Office): 869.466.9586
St. Kitts (Studio-On Air): 869.466.0989
Miami: 1.305.921.4619

New York: 1-718-285-6984
UK : 0333 -344-0065

Copyright © 2016 West Indies News Network. All rights reserved.

Website Design & Development: Genesis Creatives, St. Kitts Nevis