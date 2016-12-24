10 Troupes To Hit The Road For J’ouvert

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Ten troupes have confirmed their participation for Sugar Mas 45 J’ouvert on Monday, December 26.

This year’s contenders for best J’ouvert troupe are Mandinka Warriors; Xtreme J'ouvert; 2015 winners Red Devils presents Tribal devils; Fantasy presents Mardi De Basseterre; Grand Masters Adixx presents Wuk U Shift; Pushing Bush; Rass; Small Axe and Shiggidy Shack J’ouvert Warriors; The Sparkes; and Klassy Wild Kats.

J’ouvert jamming officially begins at 4am however the troupes start the pre-party at their camps even before midnight.

Chairman of the Carnival Street Activities subcommittee Ivor Blake outlined the route troupes will take on J'ouvert, where the various judging points will be, and the judging criteria. Bands and troupes will come along the Bay Road, turn up Fort Street, turn left and go down Church Street, left on Liverpool Row, turn up Fort Street and continue along that circuit. Troupes can also turn right at the top of Fort Street along Cayon Street, down West Independence Street, right onto the Bay Road and up through the Circus, continuing on that circuit.

There will also be an award for the Best Individual Mas Player which will be judged on design and concept, originality; and presentation and performance.

Judging for Sugar Mas 45 Road March Champions begins on J’ouvert. There will be four judging points on J’ouvert- The top of Fort and Cayon Streets; the Circus Clock, West Independence Square Street by the National Bank and Government Headquarters. Judging will commence at 5 am and complete at 11 am.

On Grand Parade Day on January 2nd, there will be eight judging points- Alliance Francais on Greenlands; West Bourne Ghaut, Greenlands; College and Cayon Streets; Top of Fort and Cayon Streets; West Independence Square Street by the National Bank; Bay Road & West Independence Square Streets; RAMS, Bay Road; and the Circus Clock.

Judging will take place between the beginning and end of the Parade.

Judges will record what tune each Band or DJ is playing for the first 2 passes at each of these judging points on both days.

Blake is asking revelers to be careful when on the roads. He said everyone should be able to have fun and enjoy the festivities but to do so in a manner that will ensure all have a safe and incident-free Carnival. He is reminding vendors of the police regulation that drinks are only to be served in plastic or paper cups and not bottles. He also advises revelers to stay clear of the tractors and trucks while in the band.