IRD-Pay Your Property Tax Online

10 Troupes To Hit The Road For J’ouvert

Details
Category: Local
Hits: 358

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Ten troupes have confirmed their participation for Sugar Mas 45 J’ouvert on Monday, December 26.

This year’s contenders for best J’ouvert troupe are Mandinka Warriors; Xtreme J'ouvert; 2015 winners Red Devils presents Tribal devils; Fantasy presents Mardi De Basseterre; Grand Masters Adixx presents Wuk U Shift; Pushing Bush; Rass; Small Axe and Shiggidy Shack J’ouvert Warriors; The Sparkes; and Klassy Wild Kats.

J’ouvert jamming officially begins at 4am however the troupes start the pre-party at their camps even before midnight.

Chairman of the Carnival Street Activities subcommittee Ivor Blake outlined the route troupes will take on J'ouvert, where the various judging points will be, and the judging criteria. Bands and troupes will come along the Bay Road, turn up Fort Street, turn left and go down Church Street, left on Liverpool Row, turn up Fort Street and continue along that circuit. Troupes can also turn right at the top of Fort Street along Cayon Street, down West Independence Street, right onto the Bay Road and up through the Circus, continuing on that circuit. 

There will also be an award for the Best Individual Mas Player which will be judged on design and concept, originality; and presentation and performance.

Judging for Sugar Mas 45 Road March Champions begins on J’ouvert. There will be four judging points on J’ouvert- The top of Fort and Cayon Streets; the Circus Clock, West Independence Square Street by the National Bank and Government Headquarters. Judging will commence at 5 am and complete at 11 am.

On Grand Parade Day on January 2nd, there will be eight judging points- Alliance Francais on Greenlands;  West Bourne Ghaut, Greenlands; College and Cayon Streets; Top of Fort and Cayon Streets; West Independence Square Street by the National Bank; Bay Road & West Independence Square Streets; RAMS, Bay Road; and the Circus Clock.

Judging will take place between the beginning and end of the Parade.

Judges will record what tune each Band or DJ is playing for the first 2 passes at each of these judging points on both days.

Blake is asking revelers to be careful when on the roads. He said everyone should be able to have fun and enjoy the festivities but to do so in a manner that will ensure all have a safe and incident-free Carnival. He is reminding vendors of the police regulation that drinks are only to be served in plastic or paper cups and not bottles. He also advises revelers to stay clear of the tractors and trucks while in the band.

 

Author: LK HewlettEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Recent Articles

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Top Local News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

Power and Groovy Soca Monarch Finals Tonight!

24-12-2016

ECCB Governor Pays Tribute To Sir Dwight

24-12-2016

Timothy Hill Tunnel To Get Lights In The New Year

23-12-2016

Her Majesty’s Prison Population At 183 Persons

23-12-2016

Sir Dwight Credited With Strengthening The OECS Through The Currency Union

23-12-2016

Rape Charges: Cop, Soldiers Get Bail

22-12-2016

No Arrests In Onstage Fight At Party Central

22-12-2016

Carnival Committee Adjusts Sugar Mas Village Containers After Business Community Uproar

22-12-2016

Nevis Enjoying A Promising Cruise Season

22-12-2016

New Generator At Prospect Power Plant

22-12-2016

More Carnival Controversy: Sugar Mas Village

21-12-2016

Accused Ferry Terminal Robbers Charged, Granted Bail

21-12-2016

Defense Attorneys File Papers to Delay Sentencing Until After Christmas

21-12-2016

$20Mil Expansion of Alexandra Hospital To Begin In January

20-12-2016

Garbage Collection Schedule Changes for Holiday Weekend

20-12-2016

  • Astaphan: Douglas Wants To Have His Cake And Eat It Too

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Former Prime Minister Denzil Douglas has been taken to task for his call for an opposition motion of no confidence in the Speaker of parliament…

  • IMF Chief Found Guilty

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Managing Director of the IMF Christine Lagarde has been found guilty in a French court on Monday. Lagarde was charged with negligence with public money relating…

  • The Women Dominate Calypso Semi Finals

    St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN):  The women dominated the Calypso Semi Finals on Sunday night, making history when four female performers placed in the top seven to move on to…

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

MORE LOCAL STORIES

10 Troupes To Hit The Road For J’ouvert

Saturday 24th December 2016

10 Troupes To Hit The Road For J’ouvert

Power and Groovy Soca Monarch Finals Tonight!

Saturday 24th December 2016

Power and Groovy Soca Monarch Finals Tonight!

ECCB Governor Pays Tribute To Sir Dwight

Saturday 24th December 2016

ECCB Governor Pays Tribute To Sir Dwight

Timothy Hill Tunnel To Get Lights In The New Year

Friday 23rd December 2016

Timothy Hill Tunnel To Get Lights In The New Year

Her Majesty’s Prison Population At 183 Persons

Friday 23rd December 2016

Her Majesty’s Prison Population At 183 Persons

Sir Dwight Credited With Strengthening The OECS Through The Currency Union

Friday 23rd December 2016

Sir Dwight Credited With Strengthening The OECS Through The Currency Union

Rape Charges: Cop, Soldiers Get Bail

Thursday 22nd December 2016

Rape Charges: Cop, Soldiers Get Bail

No Arrests In Onstage Fight At Party Central

Thursday 22nd December 2016

No Arrests In Onstage Fight At Party Central

Carnival Committee Adjusts Sugar Mas Village Containers After Business Community Uproar

Thursday 22nd December 2016

Carnival Committee Adjusts Sugar Mas Village Containers After Business Community Uproar

Nevis Enjoying A Promising Cruise Season

Thursday 22nd December 2016

Nevis Enjoying A Promising Cruise Season

New Generator At Prospect Power Plant

Thursday 22nd December 2016

New Generator At Prospect Power Plant

More Carnival Controversy: Sugar Mas Village

Wednesday 21st December 2016

More Carnival Controversy: Sugar Mas Village

Accused Ferry Terminal Robbers Charged, Granted Bail

Wednesday 21st December 2016

Accused Ferry Terminal Robbers Charged, Granted Bail

Defense Attorneys File Papers to Delay Sentencing Until After Christmas

Wednesday 21st December 2016

Defense Attorneys File Papers to Delay Sentencing Until After Christmas

$20Mil Expansion of Alexandra Hospital To Begin In January

Tuesday 20th December 2016

$20Mil Expansion of Alexandra Hospital To Begin In January

Garbage Collection Schedule Changes for Holiday Weekend

Tuesday 20th December 2016

Garbage Collection Schedule Changes for Holiday Weekend

West Indies News Network (WINN FM 98.9)
Unit C24, The Sands Complex
Newtown Bay Road, Basseterre
St. Kitts, West Indies

Telephone
St. Kitts (Office): 869.466.9586
St. Kitts (Studio-On Air): 869.466.0989
Miami: 1.305.921.4619

New York: 1-718-285-6984
UK : 0333 -344-0065

Copyright © 2016 West Indies News Network. All rights reserved.

Website Design & Development: Genesis Creatives, St. Kitts Nevis