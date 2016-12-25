LAX ft KT, Rucas HE win 2016 Power and Groovy Soca Monarch!

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): LAX featuring KT is the 2016 Power Soca Monarch, amassing 553 points for Big Truck.

Rucas HE is the 2016 Groovy Monarch, with a total of 617 points for Sway.

In the Power category Shanna placed 3rd runner up amassing 513 points with Warrior; Take Over’s One Way or Another earned him 537 points for a 2nd place finish; and last year’s king Mr Hype’s performance of Join Her.

The other Power finalists were Foxy, Daddy 2Sec, X-man and Lil Miss.

Third runner up in the Groovy category with 553 was X-man with Session Starters; 2nd runner up went to Shanna with 565 points for International Girl; and first runner up was Dejour with 581 for Don’t Care.

The other Groovy finalists were DJ Woodis, KT, Vybz, Nicha B and Pinnochio

Saturday night’s Soca Monarch Finals brought out the creativity and exceptional talent in the local artistes. The small but lively crowd showed its appreciation for the colorful, imaginative and humorous production numbers, most notably for Mr Hype’s clever use of a pussycat wielding Donald Trump and Shanna emerging from a makeshift jet flanked by dancers in sexy flight attendant uniforms.

After the announcements were made WINN FM caught up with both sets of winners backstage. All shared the same sentiment, it was hard work preparing for the show.

None of the winners has rest on his mind; both the Power and Groovy Monarchs are scheduled to perform for upcoming carnival fetes.

