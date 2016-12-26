Revelers Enjoy Incident Free J’ouvert Jam

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Police Commissioner Ian Queeley is commending revelers for an incident free J’ouvert Jam on Monday morning (Dec 26).

“I want to congratulate the people of St. Kitts and Nevis on their excellent behavior during the J’ouvert today. We had a very massive crowd participating in the J’ouvert and there were no major incidents.

“We are looking forward to that same good behavior for the forthcoming events for Sugar Mas 45.”

The CoP said police dealt swiftly with the usual skirmishes in the band. He noted that the security forces were out in their numbers and worked with all stakeholders to maintain the peace for the event.

“Our focus for Sugar Mas is as always, citizen safety, and so we brought out all of our troops and we have some persons who remained here from the last RSS training completed recently that supplemented our numbers and that was quite encouraging in terms of available resources to police the activity.”

Commissioner Queeley said Police’s Zero tolerance for misbehavior during carnival activities implemented over the past few years remains in effect. He warned that those bent on criminality and mischief will find themselves behind bars until the carnival festivities are over.

“Persons who misbehave, we’re sending a strong message by ensuring that charges are laid, and where applicable we would ask the court to keep them, and the court will decide whether or not it’s a suitable case for them to be remanded, but where possible we would go that route to ensure a strong message is sent to persons who are bent on getting involved in activities that are likely to mar the carnival. That way they would be aware that their friends’ activities resulted in their friends being locked away for the entire carnival and act as a deterrent.

“Zero tolerance is exactly what we will do to bring some pressure to bear.”

The Commissioner is also reminding vendors not to sell drinks in glass bottles, which can be used as dangerous missiles in crowds.