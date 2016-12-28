IRD - FATCA Banner

Committee Hoping For Increased Patron Turnout for National Carnival Pageant

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Coming off disappointing patron turn outs for the carnival shows so far this season the Carnival Committee is hoping for a bumper crowd for Wednesday night’s National Carnival Queen Pageant.

Vying the coveted crown this year are three young ladies from St. Kitts and Two from Nevis. They are Shantara Hewlett, Miss St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank; Hydeia Tyson, Miss Development Bank of St. Kitts & Nevis; Nordia Demming, Miss St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority; Jonieka Smithen, Miss Carib Brewery (St. Kitts/Nevis); and Katherina Davis, Miss National Caribbean Insurance Co Ltd.

The pageant is being held at the Sugar Mill and is scheduled to start at 8pm.

On Tuesday night Shakira Pitt, a 26-year-old netballer, was crowned the first ever Miss National Carnival Swimwear. She took home prizes for Best in Identical Swimwear, Best in Onstage Interview and Miss Photogenic.

1st runner up was Nakilah Watson, who copped Best in Tropical Fantasy Wear, Best in Body Painting, Best in National Pride Creative Wear, and was adjudged Most Popular Swimsuit Contestant Online.

Taking the 2nd runner up position was Raven Richards.

Miss Amity and Best Platform Project were awarded to Zena Hyman, and Kachiana Robin took home the Chairperson’s Award.

The reigning Nevis Culturama Mr Kool, De Syl Hamilton, beat out five competitors to be crowned the first ever Mr. GQ.

Hamilton was sponsored by Office World St. Maarten; he won the Beach Wear and Performing Talent Segments.

1st runner up was Joseph Tudor, who won Best Onstage Interview and Mr Photogenic.

2nd runner up went to Kevin Adams, who won Best GQ Wear Segment and was adjudged Most Popular GQ Participant Online.

Denville Francis won the Carnival Wear Segment and copped the Chairperson's Award. The other contestant was earl Brotherson.

On Monday night 15-year-old Dolicia Barry of the Verchilds High School won the Miss Talented Teen 2016- 2017 with 889 points. She also took home Best Ambassadorial Speech, Best Ambassadorial Wear; Best Interview and was adjudged Most Popular Contestant Online. 

1st runner up was 16-year-old Sarai Hutchinson of the Cayon High School with 827 points. She won Best Formal Teenage Evening Wear and Miss Photogenic.

Miss Charles E Mills Secondary School 15-year-old Zafi Alder was 2nd runner up with 822.5 points. She walked away with Best Performing Talent.

3rd runner up went to Miss Washington Archibald High School 16-year-old Dahneira Hodge who amassed 780 points.

The Chairperson’s Award and Miss Amity went to Miss Basseterre High School Anusuyah Bhoojraj.

Also on Monday night Tquan “Mighty T” Mc Dowell of the Basseterre High School won the Junior Calypso Monarch 2016 – 2017 with 531 points.

1st runner up was Shomari “Mighty Sookie” Mitchel of the Charlestown Secondary School with 525 points.

2nd runner up went to Tyrique “Simply Mighty” Jeffers of ICCS with 521 points.

3rd runner up was Tiandra “Singing Sensation” Francis of Basseterre High with 486 points.

The Carnival action continues Thursday night when seven Calypsonians try to take down reigning back to back Monarch Oscar “Astro” Browne in the National Men’s Senior Calypso Competition.

 

Author: LK HewlettEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
