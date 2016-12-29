Katherina Davis crowned Miss National Carnival Queen!

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN):The 5 foot 11 inch statuesque Katherina Davis is the 2016-2017 National Carnival Queen!

In addition to the crown, the 25-year-old bank employee captured the Interview Segment, Evening Gown Appearance with a bejeweled red dress, and Swimsuit Appearance with an eye-catching yellow strappy one piece. She was also judged Miss Photogenic and took home the Chairperson’s Award.

Katherina, Miss National Caribbean Insurance Co Ltd, amassed a total of 1224.5 points at Wednesday’ night’s (Dec 29) show.

In the first runner up position is Nordia Demming, Miss St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority with 1147.5 points. She won the Performing Talent Segment with a dramatization depicting a man being the victim of domestic violence. Nordia was judged Miss Amity.

2nd runner up is Shantara Hewlett, Miss St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank with 1079 points.

National Pride Appearance went to Jonieka Smithen, Miss Carib Brewery for her luminous pink breast cancer awareness inspired costume.

Twenty-two-year-old Hydeia Tyson sponsored by Development Bank was the fifth contestant.

Speaking with WINN FM a tired but elated Katherina said preparing for the show was a lot of hard work but it had paid off. She thanked her many supporters, chaperone and team, friends and family members for being there for her during her quest for the crown.

Katherina says as she looks forward to representing St. Kitts and Nevis on the regional stage she will hone her strengths and work on improving her weaknesses.