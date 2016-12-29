IRD - FATCA Banner

Katherina Davis crowned Miss National Carnival Queen!

Details
Category: Local
Hits: 62

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN):The 5 foot 11 inch statuesque Katherina Davis is the 2016-2017 National Carnival Queen!

In addition to the crown, the 25-year-old bank employee captured the Interview Segment, Evening Gown Appearance with a bejeweled red dress, and Swimsuit Appearance with an eye-catching yellow strappy one piece. She was also judged Miss Photogenic and took home the Chairperson’s Award.

Katherina, Miss National Caribbean Insurance Co Ltd, amassed a total of 1224.5 points at Wednesday’ night’s (Dec 29) show.

In the first runner up position is Nordia Demming, Miss St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority with 1147.5 points. She won the Performing Talent Segment with a dramatization depicting a man being the victim of domestic violence. Nordia was judged Miss Amity. 

2nd runner up is Shantara Hewlett, Miss St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank with 1079 points.

National Pride Appearance went to Jonieka Smithen, Miss Carib Brewery for her luminous pink breast cancer awareness inspired costume.

Twenty-two-year-old Hydeia Tyson sponsored by Development Bank was the fifth contestant.

Speaking with WINN FM a tired but elated Katherina said preparing for the show was a lot of hard work but it had paid off. She thanked her many supporters, chaperone and team, friends and family members for being there for her during her quest for the crown.

Katherina says as she looks forward to representing St. Kitts and Nevis on the regional stage she will hone her strengths and work on improving her weaknesses.

 

Author: LK HewlettEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Recent Articles

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Top Local News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

Committee Hoping For Increased Patron Turnout for National Carnival Pageant

28-12-2016

Dwyer: Name Diplomatic Passport Holders

28-12-2016

Senior Prison Officer Dies Aboard Ferry

28-12-2016

Government Taking Into Account Global Changes That Affect The Federation

28-12-2016

Kittitian Woman Beaten To Death By Son In St. Thomas

26-12-2016

Revelers Enjoy Incident Free J’ouvert Jam

26-12-2016

LAX ft KT, Rucas HE win 2016 Power and Groovy Soca Monarch!

25-12-2016

10 Troupes To Hit The Road For J’ouvert

24-12-2016

Power and Groovy Soca Monarch Finals Tonight!

24-12-2016

ECCB Governor Pays Tribute To Sir Dwight

24-12-2016

Timothy Hill Tunnel To Get Lights In The New Year

23-12-2016

Her Majesty’s Prison Population At 183 Persons

23-12-2016

Sir Dwight Credited With Strengthening The OECS Through The Currency Union

23-12-2016

Rape Charges: Cop, Soldiers Get Bail

22-12-2016

No Arrests In Onstage Fight At Party Central

22-12-2016

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Government Urged To Cramp Down On Illegal Immigrants

Thursday 29th December 2016

Government Urged To Cramp Down On Illegal Immigrants

Katherina Davis crowned Miss National Carnival Queen!

Thursday 29th December 2016

Katherina Davis crowned Miss National Carnival Queen!

Committee Hoping For Increased Patron Turnout for National Carnival Pageant

Wednesday 28th December 2016

Committee Hoping For Increased Patron Turnout for National Carnival Pageant

Dwyer: Name Diplomatic Passport Holders

Wednesday 28th December 2016

Dwyer: Name Diplomatic Passport Holders

Senior Prison Officer Dies Aboard Ferry

Wednesday 28th December 2016

Senior Prison Officer Dies Aboard Ferry

Government Taking Into Account Global Changes That Affect The Federation

Wednesday 28th December 2016

Government Taking Into Account Global Changes That Affect The Federation

Kittitian Woman Beaten To Death By Son In St. Thomas

Monday 26th December 2016

Kittitian Woman Beaten To Death By Son In St. Thomas

Revelers Enjoy Incident Free J’ouvert Jam

Monday 26th December 2016

Revelers Enjoy Incident Free J’ouvert Jam

LAX ft KT, Rucas HE win 2016 Power and Groovy Soca Monarch!

Sunday 25th December 2016

LAX ft KT, Rucas HE win 2016 Power and Groovy Soca Monarch!

10 Troupes To Hit The Road For J’ouvert

Saturday 24th December 2016

10 Troupes To Hit The Road For J’ouvert

Power and Groovy Soca Monarch Finals Tonight!

Saturday 24th December 2016

Power and Groovy Soca Monarch Finals Tonight!

ECCB Governor Pays Tribute To Sir Dwight

Saturday 24th December 2016

ECCB Governor Pays Tribute To Sir Dwight

Timothy Hill Tunnel To Get Lights In The New Year

Friday 23rd December 2016

Timothy Hill Tunnel To Get Lights In The New Year

Her Majesty’s Prison Population At 183 Persons

Friday 23rd December 2016

Her Majesty’s Prison Population At 183 Persons

Sir Dwight Credited With Strengthening The OECS Through The Currency Union

Friday 23rd December 2016

Sir Dwight Credited With Strengthening The OECS Through The Currency Union

Rape Charges: Cop, Soldiers Get Bail

Thursday 22nd December 2016

Rape Charges: Cop, Soldiers Get Bail

West Indies News Network (WINN FM 98.9)
Unit C24, The Sands Complex
Newtown Bay Road, Basseterre
St. Kitts, West Indies

Telephone
St. Kitts (Office): 869.466.9586
St. Kitts (Studio-On Air): 869.466.0989
Miami: 1.305.921.4619

New York: 1-718-285-6984
UK : 0333 -344-0065

Copyright © 2016 West Indies News Network. All rights reserved.

Website Design & Development: Genesis Creatives, St. Kitts Nevis