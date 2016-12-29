The Cable

Autopsy Scheduled For Prison Officer Who Died On Ferry

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): While prevalent speculation was that Chief Prison Officer for Nevis Lawson Crosse’s death aboard a ferry Wednesday morning (Dec 29) was as a result of a heart attack, Superintendent of Prisons Junie Hodge told WINN FM that an autopsy will have to be performed to determine cause of death.

Crosse, who was in charge of the Nevis Prison Farm, boarded a ferry in St. Kitts early Wednesday morning, heading back to work after the long holiday weekend. The ferry captain realized the man was unresponsive when he called out to him, and after he could not find a pulse, alerted officials in Nevis. Crosse was pronounced dead by health authorities in Nevis.

Crosse, who was in his late 40s, had served as a prison officer for 24 years. 

Superintendent Hodge revealed that the man had complained of chest pains a week prior to his passing, and had taken a few days off.

The Prison Head described his fallen colleague as a model no-nonsense employee and a loving family man. He said Crosse’ death was definitely a blow to the institution, but more so to his children, one of which is still a teenager. The Superintendent said the gentle giant would be missed by those who knew him.

An autopsy is expected to be performed in Nevis by this weekend.

 

