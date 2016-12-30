IRD - FATCA Banner

Sir Dwight To Be Laid To Rest January 4 In St. Lucia

Details
Category: Local
Hits: 65

 

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Lady Lynda Venner, widow of The Honourable Sir K Dwight Venner, former Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has advised that the funeral service for Sir Dwight will be held at 2:00 p.m. on January 4, 2017, at the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, in Castries, Saint Lucia. 

The Government of Saint Lucia has advised that Sir Dwight will be accorded an official funeral where the members of the ECCB Monetary Council, Board of Directors and Executive Committee will be in attendance.

Venner died at the age of 70 on 22 December at Tapion Hospital in St. Lucia. He retired in 2016 having served as Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank for 26 years.

As part of honouring Sir Dwight, the ECCB says it undertook that all flags at the Bank’s Headquarters were flown at half-mast since December 23 and will continue until sundown on January 4, 2017.

Books of condolences will be available at the seven ECCB Agency Offices and at the Government Headquarters in St Kitts from December 30, 2016 until January 31, 2017.  The public is being invited to visit and convey their condolences. The books will be delivered subsequently to the family of Sir Dwight.

The funeral service will be streamed live to ensure that all persons so desiring can participate. In this regard, the ECCB staff will assemble in the Sir Cecil Jacobs Auditorium from 1:45 p.m. Retirees, other ECCB alumni and friends are welcomed to attend.

A memorial service in St Kitts is being contemplated for a later date in January 2017. More details will be provided at the appropriate time.

 

Author: Sourced InformationEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Recent Articles

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Top Local News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

Lord Black Ejected From Broadcast Booth

30-12-2016

Chinese Supermarket Robbed...Again!

30-12-2016

Singing Craig Crowned Calypso King, Defending King Astro Fails To Place

30-12-2016

Autopsy Scheduled For Prison Officer Who Died On Ferry

29-12-2016

Government Urged To Clamp Down On Illegal Immigrants

29-12-2016

Katherina Davis crowned Miss National Carnival Queen!

29-12-2016

Committee Hoping For Increased Patron Turnout for National Carnival Pageant

28-12-2016

Dwyer: Name Diplomatic Passport Holders

28-12-2016

Senior Prison Officer Dies Aboard Ferry

28-12-2016

Government Taking Into Account Global Changes That Affect The Federation

28-12-2016

Kittitian Woman Beaten To Death By Son In St. Thomas

26-12-2016

Revelers Enjoy Incident Free J’ouvert Jam

26-12-2016

LAX ft KT, Rucas HE win 2016 Power and Groovy Soca Monarch!

25-12-2016

10 Troupes To Hit The Road For J’ouvert

24-12-2016

Power and Groovy Soca Monarch Finals Tonight!

24-12-2016

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Sir Dwight To Be Laid To Rest January 4 In St. Lucia

Friday 30th December 2016

Sir Dwight To Be Laid To Rest January 4 In St. Lucia

Tourism Officials Hope For Smoother Sailing In 2017 Season

Friday 30th December 2016

Tourism Officials Hope For Smoother Sailing In 2017 Season

Lord Black Ejected From Broadcast Booth

Friday 30th December 2016

Lord Black Ejected From Broadcast Booth

Chinese Supermarket Robbed...Again!

Friday 30th December 2016

Chinese Supermarket Robbed...Again!

Singing Craig Crowned Calypso King, Defending King Astro Fails To Place

Friday 30th December 2016

Singing Craig Crowned Calypso King, Defending King Astro Fails To Place

Autopsy Scheduled For Prison Officer Who Died On Ferry

Thursday 29th December 2016

Autopsy Scheduled For Prison Officer Who Died On Ferry

Government Urged To Clamp Down On Illegal Immigrants

Thursday 29th December 2016

Government Urged To Clamp Down On Illegal Immigrants

Katherina Davis crowned Miss National Carnival Queen!

Thursday 29th December 2016

Katherina Davis crowned Miss National Carnival Queen!

Committee Hoping For Increased Patron Turnout for National Carnival Pageant

Wednesday 28th December 2016

Committee Hoping For Increased Patron Turnout for National Carnival Pageant

Dwyer: Name Diplomatic Passport Holders

Wednesday 28th December 2016

Dwyer: Name Diplomatic Passport Holders

Senior Prison Officer Dies Aboard Ferry

Wednesday 28th December 2016

Senior Prison Officer Dies Aboard Ferry

Government Taking Into Account Global Changes That Affect The Federation

Wednesday 28th December 2016

Government Taking Into Account Global Changes That Affect The Federation

Kittitian Woman Beaten To Death By Son In St. Thomas

Monday 26th December 2016

Kittitian Woman Beaten To Death By Son In St. Thomas

Revelers Enjoy Incident Free J’ouvert Jam

Monday 26th December 2016

Revelers Enjoy Incident Free J’ouvert Jam

LAX ft KT, Rucas HE win 2016 Power and Groovy Soca Monarch!

Sunday 25th December 2016

LAX ft KT, Rucas HE win 2016 Power and Groovy Soca Monarch!

10 Troupes To Hit The Road For J’ouvert

Saturday 24th December 2016

10 Troupes To Hit The Road For J’ouvert

West Indies News Network (WINN FM 98.9)
Unit C24, The Sands Complex
Newtown Bay Road, Basseterre
St. Kitts, West Indies

Telephone
St. Kitts (Office): 869.466.9586
St. Kitts (Studio-On Air): 869.466.0989
Miami: 1.305.921.4619

New York: 1-718-285-6984
UK : 0333 -344-0065

Copyright © 2016 West Indies News Network. All rights reserved.

Website Design & Development: Genesis Creatives, St. Kitts Nevis