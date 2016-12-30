Sir Dwight To Be Laid To Rest January 4 In St. Lucia

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Lady Lynda Venner, widow of The Honourable Sir K Dwight Venner, former Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has advised that the funeral service for Sir Dwight will be held at 2:00 p.m. on January 4, 2017, at the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, in Castries, Saint Lucia.

The Government of Saint Lucia has advised that Sir Dwight will be accorded an official funeral where the members of the ECCB Monetary Council, Board of Directors and Executive Committee will be in attendance.

Venner died at the age of 70 on 22 December at Tapion Hospital in St. Lucia. He retired in 2016 having served as Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank for 26 years.

As part of honouring Sir Dwight, the ECCB says it undertook that all flags at the Bank’s Headquarters were flown at half-mast since December 23 and will continue until sundown on January 4, 2017.

Books of condolences will be available at the seven ECCB Agency Offices and at the Government Headquarters in St Kitts from December 30, 2016 until January 31, 2017. The public is being invited to visit and convey their condolences. The books will be delivered subsequently to the family of Sir Dwight.

The funeral service will be streamed live to ensure that all persons so desiring can participate. In this regard, the ECCB staff will assemble in the Sir Cecil Jacobs Auditorium from 1:45 p.m. Retirees, other ECCB alumni and friends are welcomed to attend.

A memorial service in St Kitts is being contemplated for a later date in January 2017. More details will be provided at the appropriate time.