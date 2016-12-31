Junior Carnival Parade On For Saturday Afternoon

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Despite inclement weather, the National Carnival Junior Parade will take place Saturday afternoon (Dec 31).

The parade is scheduled to start at 1:30, with the troupes leaving the CFBC area.

Taking part in this year’s Kiddies’ parade will be the majorettes, various folklore troupes, St. Kitts and Nevis Carnival Ambassadors, a number of mascots, cheerleaders and Djs.

The parade of troupes will include the following segments: All Aboard; Come Play; At Your Service; Sun, Sea and Sand, Local Culture, Natural Beauty, and We Celebrate.

The costumed boys and girls will make their way along Cayon Street, right onto Church Street, right onto College Street, left onto the Bay Road, left onto Fort Street, right on Cayon Street, right on West Independence Square Street, and culminate in the Independence Square.