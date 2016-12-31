St. Kitts’ Kadeema Blanchette crowned Miss Haynes Smith Talented Caribbean Teen 2016-2017

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): St. Kitts’ own Kadeema Blanchette has been crowned Miss Haynes Smith Talented Caribbean Teen for 2016-2017.
In a keenly contested competition Friday night (Dec 30) the 16-year-old amassed 807 points to beat out ten other contestants from around the region.
In front of a packed Sugar mill, the Basseterre High School 5th former performed a riveting dance routine to cop best performing Talent with 348 points.
1st runner up went to Miss Guyana 15-year-old Aliya Wong with 736.5 points.
2nd runner up was awarded to Miss Anguilla 18-year old Arielle Gaskin with 734.5 points. She also won Best Interview.
3rd runner-up was awarded to Miss Barbados 15-year-old Reane White with 724 points.
Best Evening Wear went to Miss Nevis 17-year-old Anastasia Cush.