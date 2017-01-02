Troupes Take To The Streets For Grand Parade Day!

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Costumed revelers are preparing to hit the road for Sugar Mas 45 Grand Parade Day on Monday (Jan 2).
The various troupes will assemble at the Patsy Allers Playing Field and the parade will begin at 12pm.
Joining the adult troupes on the road will be the Junior Carnival Parade troupes, folklore groups, high school cheerleaders, and winners and participants of the different Carnival competitions.
Route:
From Patsy Allers’ Playfield on Wigley Avenue, move along Cayon Street, right on West Independence Square Street, right onto the Bay Road, right up College Street Ghaut, right onto Liverpool Row into The Circus and up Fort Street, then right on Cayon Street and follow the circuit.
Designated judging points for Grand Carnival Parade:
Patsy Allers Playfield
Greenlands Park-(Judging Zone between Fiennes Avenue & West Bourne Ghaut)
National Bank Balcony - West Independence Square Street (Judging Zone between Flower Shop & Finco)
Bay Road (Port Zante Entrance) (Judging Zone between Treasury Building & KFC)
Sugar Mas' Flags will be erected on both sides of the streets indicating Judging zones.
Three (3) judges will be assigned to each judging point.
Judging Criteria For Troupes:
Presentation/ Interpretation of Theme-30 points
Creativity----------------------------- 20 points
Spirit of Carnival----------------------15 points
Visual Impact-------------------------15 points
Completeness of Mas’----------------10 points
Craftsmanship------------------------10 points
Total ------------------------------- 100 points
Grand Carnival Parade Awards:
Troupe of the Year
Runner up or 2nd Place
Other Judged Troupes
Largest Troupe
Best Awareness Group
Most Punctual Troupe
King of the Bands
Queen of the Band
First troupe to Launch/ Release
Road March judging, which began on J’ouvert morning, will continue on Parade Day.
Designated Judging Points For Road March:
1. Patsy Allers Playfield
2 Greenlands
3. Anglican Church
4. Top of Fort & Cayon St.
5. National Bank Balcony
6. Bay Road (Rams)
7. Circus