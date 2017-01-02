IRD - FATCA Banner

Troupes Take To The Streets For Grand Parade Day!

Details
Category: Local
Hits: 15

 

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Costumed revelers are preparing to hit the road for Sugar Mas 45 Grand Parade Day on Monday (Jan 2).

The various troupes will assemble at the Patsy Allers Playing Field and the parade will begin at 12pm. 

Joining the adult troupes on the road will be the Junior Carnival Parade troupes, folklore groups, high school cheerleaders, and winners and participants of the different Carnival competitions.

Route: 

From Patsy Allers’ Playfield on Wigley Avenue, move along Cayon Street, right on West Independence Square Street, right onto the Bay Road, right up College Street Ghaut, right onto Liverpool Row into The Circus and up Fort Street, then right on Cayon Street and follow the circuit.

Designated judging points for Grand Carnival Parade:

Patsy Allers Playfield

Greenlands Park-(Judging Zone between Fiennes Avenue & West Bourne Ghaut)

National Bank Balcony - West Independence Square Street (Judging Zone between Flower Shop & Finco)

Bay Road (Port Zante Entrance) (Judging Zone between Treasury Building & KFC)

Sugar Mas' Flags will be erected on both sides of the streets indicating Judging zones.

Three (3) judges will be assigned to each judging point.

Judging Criteria For Troupes:

Presentation/ Interpretation of Theme-30 points

Creativity----------------------------- 20 points

Spirit of Carnival----------------------15 points

Visual Impact-------------------------15 points

Completeness of Mas’----------------10 points

Craftsmanship------------------------10 points

Total ------------------------------- 100 points

Grand Carnival Parade Awards:

Troupe of the Year 

Runner up or 2nd Place

Other Judged Troupes 

Largest Troupe

Best Awareness Group 

Most Punctual Troupe 

King of the Bands

Queen of the Band

First troupe to Launch/ Release

 

Road March judging, which began on J’ouvert morning, will continue on Parade Day.

Designated Judging Points For Road March:

1. Patsy Allers Playfield

2 Greenlands

3. Anglican Church

4. Top of Fort & Cayon St.

5. National Bank Balcony

6. Bay Road (Rams)

7. Circus

 

Author: LK HewlettEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Recent Articles

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Top Local News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

Integrity Concerns Raise Questions About Government’s Legislative Agenda

31-12-2016

Junior Carnival Parade On For Saturday Afternoon

31-12-2016

St. Kitts’ Kadeema Blanchette crowned Miss Haynes Smith Talented Caribbean Teen 2016-2017

31-12-2016

St. Kitts Looking To Expand Relationships With International Airlines

31-12-2016

Sir Dwight To Be Laid To Rest January 4 In St. Lucia

30-12-2016

Lord Black Ejected From Broadcast Booth

30-12-2016

Chinese Supermarket Robbed...Again!

30-12-2016

Tourism Officials Hope For Smoother Sailing In 2017 Season

30-12-2016

Singing Craig Crowned Calypso King, Defending King Astro Fails To Place

30-12-2016

Autopsy Scheduled For Prison Officer Who Died On Ferry

29-12-2016

Government Urged To Clamp Down On Illegal Immigrants

29-12-2016

Katherina Davis crowned Miss National Carnival Queen!

29-12-2016

Committee Hoping For Increased Patron Turnout for National Carnival Pageant

28-12-2016

Dwyer: Name Diplomatic Passport Holders

28-12-2016

Senior Prison Officer Dies Aboard Ferry

28-12-2016

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Troupes Take To The Streets For Grand Parade Day!

Monday 2nd January 2017

Troupes Take To The Streets For Grand Parade Day!

Integrity Concerns Raise Questions About Government’s Legislative Agenda

Saturday 31st December 2016

Integrity Concerns Raise Questions About Government’s Legislative Agenda

Junior Carnival Parade On For Saturday Afternoon

Saturday 31st December 2016

Junior Carnival Parade On For Saturday Afternoon

St. Kitts’ Kadeema Blanchette crowned Miss Haynes Smith Talented Caribbean Teen 2016-2017

Saturday 31st December 2016

St. Kitts’ Kadeema Blanchette crowned Miss Haynes Smith Talented Caribbean Teen 2016-2017

St. Kitts Looking To Expand Relationships With International Airlines

Saturday 31st December 2016

St. Kitts Looking To Expand Relationships With International Airlines

Sir Dwight To Be Laid To Rest January 4 In St. Lucia

Friday 30th December 2016

Sir Dwight To Be Laid To Rest January 4 In St. Lucia

Lord Black Ejected From Broadcast Booth

Friday 30th December 2016

Lord Black Ejected From Broadcast Booth

Chinese Supermarket Robbed...Again!

Friday 30th December 2016

Chinese Supermarket Robbed...Again!

Tourism Officials Hope For Smoother Sailing In 2017 Season

Friday 30th December 2016

Tourism Officials Hope For Smoother Sailing In 2017 Season

Singing Craig Crowned Calypso King, Defending King Astro Fails To Place

Friday 30th December 2016

Singing Craig Crowned Calypso King, Defending King Astro Fails To Place

Autopsy Scheduled For Prison Officer Who Died On Ferry

Thursday 29th December 2016

Autopsy Scheduled For Prison Officer Who Died On Ferry

Government Urged To Clamp Down On Illegal Immigrants

Thursday 29th December 2016

Government Urged To Clamp Down On Illegal Immigrants

Katherina Davis crowned Miss National Carnival Queen!

Thursday 29th December 2016

Katherina Davis crowned Miss National Carnival Queen!

Committee Hoping For Increased Patron Turnout for National Carnival Pageant

Wednesday 28th December 2016

Committee Hoping For Increased Patron Turnout for National Carnival Pageant

Dwyer: Name Diplomatic Passport Holders

Wednesday 28th December 2016

Dwyer: Name Diplomatic Passport Holders

Senior Prison Officer Dies Aboard Ferry

Wednesday 28th December 2016

Senior Prison Officer Dies Aboard Ferry

West Indies News Network (WINN FM 98.9)
Unit C24, The Sands Complex
Newtown Bay Road, Basseterre
St. Kitts, West Indies

Telephone
St. Kitts (Office): 869.466.9586
St. Kitts (Studio-On Air): 869.466.0989
Miami: 1.305.921.4619

New York: 1-718-285-6984
UK : 0333 -344-0065

Copyright © 2016 West Indies News Network. All rights reserved.

Website Design & Development: Genesis Creatives, St. Kitts Nevis