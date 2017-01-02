Troupes Take To The Streets For Grand Parade Day!

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Costumed revelers are preparing to hit the road for Sugar Mas 45 Grand Parade Day on Monday (Jan 2).

The various troupes will assemble at the Patsy Allers Playing Field and the parade will begin at 12pm.

Joining the adult troupes on the road will be the Junior Carnival Parade troupes, folklore groups, high school cheerleaders, and winners and participants of the different Carnival competitions.

Route:

From Patsy Allers’ Playfield on Wigley Avenue, move along Cayon Street, right on West Independence Square Street, right onto the Bay Road, right up College Street Ghaut, right onto Liverpool Row into The Circus and up Fort Street, then right on Cayon Street and follow the circuit.

Designated judging points for Grand Carnival Parade:

Patsy Allers Playfield

Greenlands Park-(Judging Zone between Fiennes Avenue & West Bourne Ghaut)

National Bank Balcony - West Independence Square Street (Judging Zone between Flower Shop & Finco)

Bay Road (Port Zante Entrance) (Judging Zone between Treasury Building & KFC)

Sugar Mas' Flags will be erected on both sides of the streets indicating Judging zones.

Three (3) judges will be assigned to each judging point.

Judging Criteria For Troupes:

Presentation/ Interpretation of Theme-30 points

Creativity----------------------------- 20 points

Spirit of Carnival----------------------15 points

Visual Impact-------------------------15 points

Completeness of Mas’----------------10 points

Craftsmanship------------------------10 points

Total ------------------------------- 100 points

Grand Carnival Parade Awards:

Troupe of the Year

Runner up or 2nd Place

Other Judged Troupes

Largest Troupe

Best Awareness Group

Most Punctual Troupe

King of the Bands

Queen of the Band

First troupe to Launch/ Release

Road March judging, which began on J’ouvert morning, will continue on Parade Day.

Designated Judging Points For Road March:

1. Patsy Allers Playfield

2 Greenlands

3. Anglican Church

4. Top of Fort & Cayon St.

5. National Bank Balcony

6. Bay Road (Rams)

7. Circus