Small Numbers, Big Fun For Sugar Mas 45 Parade Day

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Costumed revelers hit the road Monday for Sugar Mas 45 Grand Parade Day and although the number of participants appeared less than last year, the revelers and onlookers seemed to enjoy the festivities.

Five troupes registered for this year’s Adult Parade, DFX- Beauty Everywhere, Plantation Splendor, Ultra Carnival, Banker Mas Camp, and Fhunn Vybes.

Joining the adult troupes on the road were the Junior Carnival Parade troupes, folklore groups, high school cheerleaders, and winners and participants of the various Carnival competitions.

The troupes left the Patsy Allers Playing Field assembly point in the early afternoon, moving along Cayon Street, right on West Independence Square Street, right onto the Bay Road, right up College Street Ghaut, right onto Liverpool Row into The Circus and up Fort Street, then right on Cayon Street, follow the circuit.

There were five designated judging points along the route with three judges assigned to each one.

The troupes will be judged on Presentation/ Interpretation of Theme-30 points, Creativity- 20 points, Spirit of Carnival-15 points; Visual Impact-15 points; Completeness of Mas’-10 points and Craftsmanship-10 points for a total of 100 points.

The troupes are competing Troupe of the Year, Largest Troupe, Best Awareness Group, Most Punctual Troupe, and King and Queen of the Bands.

Also up for judging are the different songs registered for Road march. The judges will note what song is playing when the bands and hi-fis pass the seven judging points.

WINN FM took to the streets to get feedback from onlookers and got mixed reviews. 

One bystander said this year’s parade was “boring” and although she loved the vibrant colors of the costumes, more persons need to participate to make the parade bigger and more fun.

An Ex-patriot couple said they were having a “fantastic” time and had loved every minute of the carnival this year.

 

