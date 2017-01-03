IRD-Pay Your Property Tax Online

Winners of Sugar Mas 45 Street Activities Announced!

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The National Carnival Committee on Tuesday morning (Jan 3) revealed the winners of the various street activities for Sugar Mas 45.

Red Devils has two-peated with Tribal Devils to take the Best J’ouvert Troupe with 248.5 points.

Mandinka Warriors took 1st runner-up position with 222 points, and Xtreme J’ouvert was 2nd runner-up with 214 points.

Most popular band on J’ouvert was the Nu Vybes Band, and most popular DJ went to Extreme Asylum.

Ultra Carnival ruled Grand Parade Day on Monday, to win Best Troupe with 785 points; they were adjudged Most Punctual Troupe as well. 

Ultra was followed by Fhunn Vybes in the 1st runner-up spot with 781 points, and Banker Mas Camp in 2nd runner-up position with 766 points. 

Fhunn Vybes won Largest Troupe while Banker won Best Awareness Troupe. Banker Mas Camp took top spots for King and Queen of the Bands. First troupe to launch went to DFX- Beauty Everywhere

Grand Masters Band has broken Small Axe’s four-time consecutive grip on Road March! After two days of judging Grand Masters’ Wuk You Shift amassed 59 points to win the Road March title.

Small Axe won Best Sounding Band on Grand Parade Day and EK Real Right won Best Sounding DJ on Grand Parade Day.

 

