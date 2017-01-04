Bread Bus Driver Shot In Chest During Attempted Robbery

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The Violent Crimes Unit is investigation an attempted robbery Wednesday morning (Jan 4) that left a bread delivery bus driver with a gunshot wound to the chest.

WINN FM received confirmation of the incident from Acting Commander of District B, Superintendent Travis Rogers.

The incident occurred around 8am in Farms Development Project in Sandy Point.

While information is sketchy at this time, the victim is said to be the driver of an American Bakery bread delivery bus.

The man was taken to the JNF Hospital for treatment.

Police are expected to issue a press release on the incident at a later point.