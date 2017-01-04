IRD-Pay Your Property Tax Online

Carnival Clean-up Underway

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Efforts are underway to restore downtown Basseterre to normalcy following the wrap up of Carnival activities Tuesday night (Jan 3).

Chairman of the Street Activities Subcommittee Ivor Blake told WINN FM that clean up of down town would have started immediately after the Last Lap jamming, which ended around 9pm.

The Carnival Committee has engaged the Solid Waste Management Corporation to remove garbage from the streets, Blake explained, however he expected it would have been done by early Wednesday morning.

He said vendors are responsible for dismantling and removing their booths erected around town along side streets and sidewalks, and that will likely be completed on Wednesday.

WINN FM noted Wednesday morning that a number of the booths were already removed, and some were in the process of being taken down.

With regard to the large metal container make-shift booths the Carnival Committee placed around the Circus area, Blake said those are scheduled to be removed Wednesday night, so as not to disrupt the flow of traffic in the business centre during the day.  

Workmen have already begun cleaning out the containers and a crew from SKELEC was seen disconnecting electricity connections Wednesday morning.

 

