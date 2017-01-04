Suspect Sought In Bread Bus Driver Shooting

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Police have issued a wanted flyer for a man considered to be the prime suspect in Wednesday morning’s (Jan 4) shooting of a bread delivery bus driver.

The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating an attempted robbery which occurred around 8am in Farms Development Project in Sandy Point.

According to police initial investigations revealed that the driver, a 25 year old male resident of St. Pauls, was delivering bread in the area when he was approached by an individual who shot him. Information received is that the young man was driving an American Bakery Bus.

WINN confirmed that the bullet passed through the young man’s hand and lodged in his chest.

He was transported to the JNF Hospital where he underwent emergency medical treatment.

By Wednesday afternoon police had issued a wanted poster for Abkim Bryan Aka Nigel Phillip.

Police are asking that any person knowing the whereabouts of the suspect to call the Violent Crimes Unit at telephone number 465-2241, or the nearest Police Station, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477(TIPS).