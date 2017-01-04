The Cable

Suspect Sought In Bread Bus Driver Shooting

Details
Category: Local
Hits: 144

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Police have issued a wanted flyer for a man considered to be the prime suspect in Wednesday morning’s (Jan 4) shooting of a bread delivery bus driver.

The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating an attempted robbery which occurred around 8am in Farms Development Project in Sandy Point.

According to police initial investigations revealed that the driver, a 25 year old male resident of St. Pauls, was delivering bread in the area when he was approached by an individual who shot him. Information received is that the young man was driving an American Bakery Bus.

WINN confirmed that the bullet passed through the young man’s hand and lodged in his chest.

He was transported to the JNF Hospital where he underwent emergency medical treatment.

By Wednesday afternoon police had issued a wanted poster for Abkim Bryan Aka Nigel Phillip.

Police are asking that any person knowing the whereabouts of the suspect to call the Violent Crimes Unit at telephone number 465-2241, or the nearest Police Station, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477(TIPS).

Author: LK HewlettEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Recent Articles

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Top Local News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

Brantley: 60 Minutes Citizenship Programme Report Unfortunate

04-01-2017

CBS Takes A Critical Look At Caribbean CIPs

04-01-2017

Carnival Clean-up Underway

04-01-2017

Bread Bus Driver Shot In Chest During Attempted Robbery

04-01-2017

Zika Onslaught Affected 48 Countries In 2016

04-01-2017

Winners of Sugar Mas 45 Street Activities Announced!

03-01-2017

Small Numbers, Big Fun For Sugar Mas 45 Parade Day

02-01-2017

Troupes Take To The Streets For Grand Parade Day!

02-01-2017

Integrity Concerns Raise Questions About Government’s Legislative Agenda

31-12-2016

Junior Carnival Parade On For Saturday Afternoon

31-12-2016

St. Kitts’ Kadeema Blanchette crowned Miss Haynes Smith Talented Caribbean Teen 2016-2017

31-12-2016

St. Kitts Looking To Expand Relationships With International Airlines

31-12-2016

Sir Dwight To Be Laid To Rest January 4 In St. Lucia

30-12-2016

Lord Black Ejected From Broadcast Booth

30-12-2016

Chinese Supermarket Robbed...Again!

30-12-2016

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Suspect Sought In Bread Bus Driver Shooting

Wednesday 4th January 2017

Suspect Sought In Bread Bus Driver Shooting

Brantley: 60 Minutes Citizenship Programme Report Unfortunate

Wednesday 4th January 2017

Brantley: 60 Minutes Citizenship Programme Report Unfortunate

CBS Takes A Critical Look At Caribbean CIPs

Wednesday 4th January 2017

CBS Takes A Critical Look At Caribbean CIPs

Carnival Clean-up Underway

Wednesday 4th January 2017

Carnival Clean-up Underway

Bread Bus Driver Shot In Chest During Attempted Robbery

Wednesday 4th January 2017

Bread Bus Driver Shot In Chest During Attempted Robbery

Zika Onslaught Affected 48 Countries In 2016

Wednesday 4th January 2017

Zika Onslaught Affected 48 Countries In 2016

Winners of Sugar Mas 45 Street Activities Announced!

Tuesday 3rd January 2017

Winners of Sugar Mas 45 Street Activities Announced!

Small Numbers, Big Fun For Sugar Mas 45 Parade Day

Monday 2nd January 2017

Small Numbers, Big Fun For Sugar Mas 45 Parade Day

Troupes Take To The Streets For Grand Parade Day!

Monday 2nd January 2017

Troupes Take To The Streets For Grand Parade Day!

Integrity Concerns Raise Questions About Government’s Legislative Agenda

Saturday 31st December 2016

Integrity Concerns Raise Questions About Government’s Legislative Agenda

Junior Carnival Parade On For Saturday Afternoon

Saturday 31st December 2016

Junior Carnival Parade On For Saturday Afternoon

St. Kitts’ Kadeema Blanchette crowned Miss Haynes Smith Talented Caribbean Teen 2016-2017

Saturday 31st December 2016

St. Kitts’ Kadeema Blanchette crowned Miss Haynes Smith Talented Caribbean Teen 2016-2017

St. Kitts Looking To Expand Relationships With International Airlines

Saturday 31st December 2016

St. Kitts Looking To Expand Relationships With International Airlines

Sir Dwight To Be Laid To Rest January 4 In St. Lucia

Friday 30th December 2016

Sir Dwight To Be Laid To Rest January 4 In St. Lucia

Lord Black Ejected From Broadcast Booth

Friday 30th December 2016

Lord Black Ejected From Broadcast Booth

Chinese Supermarket Robbed...Again!

Friday 30th December 2016

Chinese Supermarket Robbed...Again!

West Indies News Network (WINN FM 98.9)
Unit C24, The Sands Complex
Newtown Bay Road, Basseterre
St. Kitts, West Indies

Telephone
St. Kitts (Office): 869.466.9586
St. Kitts (Studio-On Air): 869.466.0989
Miami: 1.305.921.4619

New York: 1-718-285-6984
UK : 0333 -344-0065

Copyright © 2016 West Indies News Network. All rights reserved.

Website Design & Development: Genesis Creatives, St. Kitts Nevis