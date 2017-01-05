St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Police have informed that Abkim Bryan aka Nigel Phillip, the prime suspect in Wednesday's shooting of a bread delivery bus driver, is in police custody.
Details to follow
04-01-2017
04-01-2017
30-12-2016
St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The Chinese Supermarket on Russell Street St Johnston Village was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night. WINN FM understands that around 7:30 pm while customers were inside…
St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Tourism officials in the federation are hoping that the sector will face fewer global challenges in 2017 than it did over the past twelve months. The…
St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): It was clear from the get go that Craig McDowell, alias Singing Craig was poised to take the Senior Calypso Crown Thursday night (Dec 29). Lackluster…
St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): While prevalent speculation was that Chief Prison Officer for Nevis Lawson Crosse’s death aboard a ferry Wednesday morning (Dec 29) was as a result of…
St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The government is being accused of being too soft on illegal immigrants said to be accessing employment without the necessary work permit. Operation Rescue’s Dwyer Astaphan…
St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN):The 5 foot 11 inch statuesque Katherina Davis is the 2016-2017 National Carnival Queen! In addition to the crown, the 25-year-old bank employee captured the Interview Segment…
St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Coming off disappointing patron turn outs for the carnival shows so far this season the Carnival Committee is hoping for a bumper crowd for Wednesday…
St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Operation Rescue’s Dwyer Astaphan is calling on the Team Unity administration to clarify the number of people holding the federation’s diplomatic passports. Astaphan, speaking on WINN…
St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The Chief Prison Officer in charge of the Prison Farm in Nevis died suddenly aboard a ferry heading to Nevis Wednesday morning. WINN FM confirmed with…
Thursday 5th January 2017
Wednesday 4th January 2017
Wednesday 4th January 2017
Wednesday 4th January 2017
Wednesday 4th January 2017
Wednesday 4th January 2017
Wednesday 4th January 2017
Tuesday 3rd January 2017
Monday 2nd January 2017
Monday 2nd January 2017
Saturday 31st December 2016
Saturday 31st December 2016
Saturday 31st December 2016
Saturday 31st December 2016
Friday 30th December 2016
Friday 30th December 2016