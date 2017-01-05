IRD-Pay Your Property Tax Online

No Charges Yet For Shooting Suspect

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The man wanted in connection with the shooting of a bread bus driver Wednesday morning (Jan 4) is now in police custody.

The driver of an American Bakery delivery bus was shot in the chest around 8am while making a delivery in the Farm’s Development area of Sandy Point. The gunshot went through the 25-year-old St. Pauls resident’s hand before lodging in his chest.

Police say the lone gunman had attempted to rob the driver.

By Wednesday afternoon police had issued a wanted poster for Abkim Bryan also known as Nigel Phillip, a Sandy Point resident said to be in his mid 20s, as the prime suspect in the shooting.

Police confirmed that sometime after 5pm Wednesday, police units apprehended the wanted man in Cleverly Hill, Sandy Point, in the vicinity of his home.

Bryan was taken into custody without incident.

Up until press time Thursday, he had not been charged with any offence.

The driver of the bread bus remains hospitalized after undergoing emergency surgery Wednesday. 

 

