The Cable

Youth Shot Multiple Times Hospitalized

Details
Category: Local
Hits: 291

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): A young man from Crab Hill Sandy Point is in hospital after being shot multiple times about his body while in his yard Wednesday night (Jan 4).

Police say they received a report of shots fired in the area just before 11pm.

The victim, Carlyle Liddie, said to be in his early 20s, was found in the yard of the residence he shares with his mother, bleeding from gunshot wounds to the hip, shoulder and abdomen. 

WINN FM understands that Liddie’s neighbor, a member of the security forces, was at home and heard the shots. He notified his colleagues, who happened to be in the vicinity carrying out search operations, and upon investigating, discovered the wounded youth. The responding unit arrived within minutes and whisked the young man to the Pogson Medical Centre in Sandy Point. The wounded youth, said to have been conscious throughout the ordeal, was then transported to the JNF Hospital in Basseterre.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit  and officers of Police Division "B" are investigating this latest shooting, the second such incident reported in Sandy Point during the course of Wednesday.

 

Author: LK HewlettEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Recent Articles

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Top Local News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

BREAKING NEWS!! Suspect In Custody

05-01-2017

Suspect Sought In Bread Bus Driver Shooting

04-01-2017

Brantley: 60 Minutes Citizenship Programme Report Unfortunate

04-01-2017

CBS Takes A Critical Look At Caribbean CIPs

04-01-2017

Carnival Clean-up Underway

04-01-2017

Bread Bus Driver Shot In Chest During Attempted Robbery

04-01-2017

Zika Onslaught Affected 48 Countries In 2016

04-01-2017

Winners of Sugar Mas 45 Street Activities Announced!

03-01-2017

Small Numbers, Big Fun For Sugar Mas 45 Parade Day

02-01-2017

Troupes Take To The Streets For Grand Parade Day!

02-01-2017

Integrity Concerns Raise Questions About Government’s Legislative Agenda

31-12-2016

Junior Carnival Parade On For Saturday Afternoon

31-12-2016

St. Kitts’ Kadeema Blanchette crowned Miss Haynes Smith Talented Caribbean Teen 2016-2017

31-12-2016

St. Kitts Looking To Expand Relationships With International Airlines

31-12-2016

Sir Dwight To Be Laid To Rest January 4 In St. Lucia

30-12-2016

  • Lord Black Ejected From Broadcast Booth

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Veteran calypsonian ‘Lord Black’ Conse Edwards, host of the Conse Edwards Show on WINN FM 98.9 and a regular commentator on other stations, was ordered…

  • Chinese Supermarket Robbed...Again!

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The Chinese Supermarket on Russell Street St Johnston Village was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night. WINN FM understands that around 7:30 pm while customers were inside…

  • Tourism Officials Hope For Smoother Sailing In 2017 Season

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Tourism officials in the federation are hoping that the sector will face fewer global challenges in 2017 than it did over the past twelve months. The…

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Youth Shot Multiple Times Hospitalized

Thursday 5th January 2017

Youth Shot Multiple Times Hospitalized

Dominica Denies Selling Diplomatic Passports

Thursday 5th January 2017

Dominica Denies Selling Diplomatic Passports

No Charges Yet For Shooting Suspect

Thursday 5th January 2017

No Charges Yet For Shooting Suspect

Basseterre Intensifying Efforts To Get Canada Visa Free Status Reinstated

Thursday 5th January 2017

Basseterre Intensifying Efforts To Get Canada Visa Free Status Reinstated

BREAKING NEWS!! Suspect In Custody

Thursday 5th January 2017

BREAKING NEWS!! Suspect In Custody

Suspect Sought In Bread Bus Driver Shooting

Wednesday 4th January 2017

Suspect Sought In Bread Bus Driver Shooting

Brantley: 60 Minutes Citizenship Programme Report Unfortunate

Wednesday 4th January 2017

Brantley: 60 Minutes Citizenship Programme Report Unfortunate

CBS Takes A Critical Look At Caribbean CIPs

Wednesday 4th January 2017

CBS Takes A Critical Look At Caribbean CIPs

Carnival Clean-up Underway

Wednesday 4th January 2017

Carnival Clean-up Underway

Bread Bus Driver Shot In Chest During Attempted Robbery

Wednesday 4th January 2017

Bread Bus Driver Shot In Chest During Attempted Robbery

Zika Onslaught Affected 48 Countries In 2016

Wednesday 4th January 2017

Zika Onslaught Affected 48 Countries In 2016

Winners of Sugar Mas 45 Street Activities Announced!

Tuesday 3rd January 2017

Winners of Sugar Mas 45 Street Activities Announced!

Small Numbers, Big Fun For Sugar Mas 45 Parade Day

Monday 2nd January 2017

Small Numbers, Big Fun For Sugar Mas 45 Parade Day

Troupes Take To The Streets For Grand Parade Day!

Monday 2nd January 2017

Troupes Take To The Streets For Grand Parade Day!

Integrity Concerns Raise Questions About Government’s Legislative Agenda

Saturday 31st December 2016

Integrity Concerns Raise Questions About Government’s Legislative Agenda

Junior Carnival Parade On For Saturday Afternoon

Saturday 31st December 2016

Junior Carnival Parade On For Saturday Afternoon

West Indies News Network (WINN FM 98.9)
Unit C24, The Sands Complex
Newtown Bay Road, Basseterre
St. Kitts, West Indies

Telephone
St. Kitts (Office): 869.466.9586
St. Kitts (Studio-On Air): 869.466.0989
Miami: 1.305.921.4619

New York: 1-718-285-6984
UK : 0333 -344-0065

Copyright © 2016 West Indies News Network. All rights reserved.

Website Design & Development: Genesis Creatives, St. Kitts Nevis