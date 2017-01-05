Youth Shot Multiple Times Hospitalized

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): A young man from Crab Hill Sandy Point is in hospital after being shot multiple times about his body while in his yard Wednesday night (Jan 4).

Police say they received a report of shots fired in the area just before 11pm.

The victim, Carlyle Liddie, said to be in his early 20s, was found in the yard of the residence he shares with his mother, bleeding from gunshot wounds to the hip, shoulder and abdomen.

WINN FM understands that Liddie’s neighbor, a member of the security forces, was at home and heard the shots. He notified his colleagues, who happened to be in the vicinity carrying out search operations, and upon investigating, discovered the wounded youth. The responding unit arrived within minutes and whisked the young man to the Pogson Medical Centre in Sandy Point. The wounded youth, said to have been conscious throughout the ordeal, was then transported to the JNF Hospital in Basseterre.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit and officers of Police Division "B" are investigating this latest shooting, the second such incident reported in Sandy Point during the course of Wednesday.