Security Forces Commended For Policing of Carnival Events

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The Security Forces are coming in for high commendation for their efforts at policing Carnival activities which resulted in an incident free Sugar Mas 45.

WINN FM spoke to a few revelers about police presence during street activities through the Carnival.

Sports Ambassador Jonel Powell played Mas for both Jouvert and Grand Parade Day. He gave his views of the security initiatives for those events, lauding security personnel for keeping the peace while allowing revelers to enjoy themselves. 

We also heard from Milo Box Freeman, a die-hard Carnival reveler, who said the beefed up security made him feel safe and allowed him to jam without worry.

Police Commissioner Ian Queeley during a recent interview with WINN FM, said the security forces had been out in their numbers with a keen focus on citizen security  during the festivities. He praised revelers and other others participating in street activities for the good behavior they displayed during the Carnival season, encouraging them to continue to maintain the peace for all other events.

