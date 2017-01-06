The Cable

2016 Crime Stats for St. Kitts and Nevis Still Not Released

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Six days into the new year and the Police High Command has yet to release the crime statistics for 2016.

WINN FM has made several requests for the information over the past few days, however Police Commissioner Ian Queeley maintains that the statistics will be published in short order.

The number of homicides has increased each year since 2012 although for some of those years police reported overall decreases in most major crimes, and overall decreases in the number of crimes reported.

Major crimes include murder, breakings, larceny, robbery, wounding, and firearm and drug offences.

In 2015, there were 30 recorded homicides, two of which were police involved shootings.

The unofficial count for 2016 is 32 homicides including the shooting death of police officer Brian Paquette at the hands of a fellow officer.

Of the 31 homicides that could be classified as murders 27 occurred on St. Kitts and 4 on Nevis.

While there have been no homicides recoded thus far in 2017, there have already been two shootings where victims were seriously wounded, one of which came during an attempted robbery.

The low crime detection rate, especially for major crimes, continues to be a source of concern for the public.

Late in October, when the number of homicides was at 26, Police Commissioner Queeley told WINN FM arrests had been made in only six of those cases.

In his budget address in December 2016 Minister of National Security, Prime Minister  Dr. Timothy Harris announced a 10% increase in the government’s crime fighting budget for 2017.

The Ministry of National Security has been allotted $52.7 million for 2017, up from$47.6 million in 2016, which represented an 8.7% increase from the previous year’s allotment.

Prime Minister Harris said the increase is reflective of his Government’s resolve to do “whatever it takes to rid our beloved Federation of the scourge of crime which threatens the very foundation of our economy and the peaceful way of life to which our people are accustomed”.

 

