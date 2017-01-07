Attempted Murder Charge for Shooter of Bread Bus Driver

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Abkim Bryan, also known as Nigel Phillip, the man arrested in connection to Wednesday’s shooting of a bread delivery bus driver, has been charged with attempted murder.

Kazenel Maynard, a 25-year-old St. Pauls resident, the driver of an American Bakery delivery bus was shot in the chest around 8am Wednesday (Jan 4) while making a delivery in the Farm’s Development area of Sandy Point. The gunshot went through his hand before lodging in his chest.

Police say Bryan, a young man in his mid 20s, had attempted to rob the driver.

He was apprehended Wednesday evening in Cleverly Hill, Sandy Point, in the vicinity of his home, and was taken into custody without incident.

Police say Bryan also faces other charges in connection to the attempted robbery. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday (Jan 9).

The driver of the bread bus remains hospitalized after undergoing emergency surgery Wednesday.