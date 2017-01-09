The Cable

CoP: Crime Detection Rate Up For 2016

Details
Category: Local
Hits: 72

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Commissioner of Police Ian Queeley has indicated that there was a slight increase in the Force’s crime detection rate in 2016, compared to that of the previous year.

He did not reveal the actual detection rate however, telling WINN FM that would form part of the data included in the 2016 Crime Statistics. 

“With regard to the detection rate I can say that we’ve had a slight improvement over 2015 but the details will be revealed later; I don’t want to talk in parts.”

The Commissioner delivered his first lecture for 2017 on Monday (Jan 9).

When asked if he felt that was an area Police needed to improve in, the Commissioner replied, “Certainly.”

“…and that’s why during my presentation this morning I spoke to getting into science and technology because I believe those are areas that will help us improve or detection rate owing to the fact that persons are not coming forward to provide the necessary evidence to secure convictions. By the use of science and technology we believe we’ll improve our detection rate and we are committed to improve the detection rate.

“When you catch people, I believe it would be a deterrent [against crime].”   

Commissioner Queeley said the crime statistics will soon be publicized via the normal channels. 

 

Author: LK HewlettEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Recent Articles

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Top Local News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

Police Commissioner Issues Statement Following 3 Shootings In 3 Days

07-01-2017

Attempted Murder Charge for Alleged Shooter of Bread Bus Driver

07-01-2017

Khan: 60 Minutes CIP Feature "Stood Still In Time"

07-01-2017

Two Men Shot In Old Road

07-01-2017

2016 Crime Stats for St. Kitts and Nevis Still Not Released

06-01-2017

Were Caribbean CIPs Targeted – Astaphan Weighs In

06-01-2017

Security Forces Commended For Policing of Carnival Events

05-01-2017

Take Over Challenges Power Soca Results

05-01-2017

Dwight Venner Described As "Magnificent Son of the Caribbean"

05-01-2017

Youth Shot Multiple Times Hospitalized

05-01-2017

Dominica Denies Selling Diplomatic Passports

05-01-2017

No Charges Yet For Shooting Suspect

05-01-2017

Basseterre Intensifying Efforts To Get Canada Visa Free Status Reinstated

05-01-2017

BREAKING NEWS!! Suspect In Custody

05-01-2017

Suspect Sought In Bread Bus Driver Shooting

04-01-2017

  • Brantley: 60 Minutes Citizenship Programme Report Unfortunate

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The CBS Citizenship by Invetstment programme is coming in for some flak from the federation’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Mark Brantley. He tells WINN FM that the…

  • CBS Takes A Critical Look At Caribbean CIPs

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The economic citizenship programmes of St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica have been featured in the CBS 60 Minutes Television programme in…

  • Carnival Clean-up Underway

    St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Efforts are underway to restore downtown Basseterre to normalcy following the wrap up of Carnival activities Tuesday night (Jan 3). Chairman of the Street Activities Subcommittee…

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

MORE LOCAL STORIES

CoP: Crime Detection Rate Up For 2016

Monday 9th January 2017

CoP: Crime Detection Rate Up For 2016

PM Harris Warns That His Government Will Not Succumb To Pressure

Monday 9th January 2017

PM Harris Warns That His Government Will Not Succumb To Pressure

CoP Aims For 10% Reduction In Crime For 2017

Monday 9th January 2017

CoP Aims For 10% Reduction In Crime For 2017

Harsh Criticism Of Minister Liburd's Planned Foray Into Private Enterprise

Monday 9th January 2017

Harsh Criticism Of Minister Liburd's Planned Foray Into Private Enterprise

Police Commissioner Issues Statement Following 3 Shootings In 3 Days

Saturday 7th January 2017

Police Commissioner Issues Statement Following 3 Shootings In 3 Days

Attempted Murder Charge for Alleged Shooter of Bread Bus Driver

Saturday 7th January 2017

Attempted Murder Charge for Alleged Shooter of Bread Bus Driver

Khan: 60 Minutes CIP Feature

Saturday 7th January 2017

Khan: 60 Minutes CIP Feature "Stood Still In Time"

Two Men Shot In Old Road

Saturday 7th January 2017

Two Men Shot In Old Road

2016 Crime Stats for St. Kitts and Nevis Still Not Released

Friday 6th January 2017

2016 Crime Stats for St. Kitts and Nevis Still Not Released

Were Caribbean CIPs Targeted – Astaphan Weighs In

Friday 6th January 2017

Were Caribbean CIPs Targeted – Astaphan Weighs In

Security Forces Commended For Policing of Carnival Events

Thursday 5th January 2017

Security Forces Commended For Policing of Carnival Events

Take Over Challenges Power Soca Results

Thursday 5th January 2017

Take Over Challenges Power Soca Results

Dwight Venner Described As

Thursday 5th January 2017

Dwight Venner Described As "Magnificent Son of the Caribbean"

Youth Shot Multiple Times Hospitalized

Thursday 5th January 2017

Youth Shot Multiple Times Hospitalized

Dominica Denies Selling Diplomatic Passports

Thursday 5th January 2017

Dominica Denies Selling Diplomatic Passports

No Charges Yet For Shooting Suspect

Thursday 5th January 2017

No Charges Yet For Shooting Suspect

West Indies News Network (WINN FM 98.9)
Unit C24, The Sands Complex
Newtown Bay Road, Basseterre
St. Kitts, West Indies

Telephone
St. Kitts (Office): 869.466.9586
St. Kitts (Studio-On Air): 869.466.0989
Miami: 1.305.921.4619

New York: 1-718-285-6984
UK : 0333 -344-0065

Copyright © 2016 West Indies News Network. All rights reserved.

Website Design & Development: Genesis Creatives, St. Kitts Nevis