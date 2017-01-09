CoP: Crime Detection Rate Up For 2016

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Commissioner of Police Ian Queeley has indicated that there was a slight increase in the Force’s crime detection rate in 2016, compared to that of the previous year.

He did not reveal the actual detection rate however, telling WINN FM that would form part of the data included in the 2016 Crime Statistics.

“With regard to the detection rate I can say that we’ve had a slight improvement over 2015 but the details will be revealed later; I don’t want to talk in parts.”

The Commissioner delivered his first lecture for 2017 on Monday (Jan 9).

When asked if he felt that was an area Police needed to improve in, the Commissioner replied, “Certainly.”

“…and that’s why during my presentation this morning I spoke to getting into science and technology because I believe those are areas that will help us improve or detection rate owing to the fact that persons are not coming forward to provide the necessary evidence to secure convictions. By the use of science and technology we believe we’ll improve our detection rate and we are committed to improve the detection rate.

“When you catch people, I believe it would be a deterrent [against crime].”

Commissioner Queeley said the crime statistics will soon be publicized via the normal channels.