Trio Plead Not Guilty To Sword’s Murder

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Sylvester Crossley, Vance Thomas, and Kimo Flemming have pleaded not guilty to the June 2013 shooting death of Sheldon “Sword” Cannonier.

Cannonier, 31, was gunned down as he exited a church in Lime Kiln, as he was about to collect his toddler child from his girlfriend, who was at another church nearby.

The three men entered their plea to the murder charge during the opening of the January Criminal Assizes on Tuesday (Jan 10).

Crossley is being represented by Marissa Hobson-Newman, Thomas by Hesketh Benjamin and Flemming by Dr. Henry Browne QC.

High Court Justice Trevor M Ward has set a trial date early in March. All three men are remand for the crime.