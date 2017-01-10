The Cable

Nevisian Murder Convict's Appeal Headed To Privy Council

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Former Nevis and Leeward Islands cricketer Warington Phillip’s appeal to have his murder conviction and life imprisonment sentence overturned is headed before the Privy Council next week.

WINN FM understands that the now 48-year-old convict is scheduled to have his final appeal heard by the UK councilors on January 19.

In November 2008 Warington was convicted of the brutal stabbing murder of his then 26-year-old estranged wife Shermel Williams-Phillip in February 2007 at her home in Brownhill, Nevis. 

He was in December 2008 sentenced to life in prison.

His trial attorney Dr. Henry Stougumber Browne QC filed an appeal with the Court of Appeals to have Warington’s conviction and sentence reversed. In March of 2012 the court of appeal dismissed Warington’s appeal, and the former cricketer vowed to fight the conviction to the end.

WINN FM understands that Warington has retained the services of Simons, Muirhead and Burton Solicitors in the UK while Director of Public Prosecutions for St. Kitts and Nevis Valston Graham and Special Prosecutor Dane Hamilton QC will travel to London to represent the Crown.

 

 

 

Author: LK HewlettEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
