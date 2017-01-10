CCTV Camera Expansion To Be Rolled Out In SKN By March

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Citizens and residents can expect to see a significant increase in the number of CCTV cameras around St. Kitts and Nevis very early in 2017.

Police Commissioner Ian Queeley on Monday (Jan 9), spoke to the impending rollout out of the CCTV initiative.

“We expect that to be in place by March, or at least in the first quarter [of 2017].”

The Commissioner said with these additional eyes on the streets and in the communities it would help police in both crime prevention and detection. He said police are in negotiations to have security cameras from the business community hooked up to the police’s system.

“That project will be both preventative and investigative, and so lots of work would be required, and that would be a compliment to the other [crime-fighting] strategies that will be employed.

“Because we can’t place cameras all over the country, we are hoping to, on a larger scale, engage the business community for they themselves to install their own surveillance cameras in and outside of their premises, and that we believe, based on the negotiations, can be plugged into the national grid, which would be an added tool for us.”

The Taiwanese government in December 2016, donated approximately $5 million to the local government for the purchase of the equipment for phase one of the Cities and Roadways Surveillance System CCTV Project.