IRD-Pay Your Property Tax Online

CCTV Camera Expansion To Be Rolled Out In SKN By March

Details
Category: Local
Hits: 58

 

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Citizens and residents can expect to see a significant increase in the number of CCTV cameras around St. Kitts and Nevis very early in 2017.

Police Commissioner Ian Queeley on Monday (Jan 9), spoke to the impending rollout out of the CCTV initiative.

“We expect that to be in place by March, or at least in the first quarter [of 2017].”

The Commissioner said with these additional eyes on the streets and in the communities it would help police in both crime prevention and detection. He said police are in negotiations to have security cameras from the business community hooked up to the police’s system.

“That project will be both preventative and investigative, and so lots of work would be required, and that would be a compliment to the other [crime-fighting] strategies that will be employed. 

“Because we can’t place cameras all over the country, we are hoping to, on a larger scale, engage the business community for they themselves to install their own surveillance cameras in and outside of their premises, and that we believe, based on the negotiations, can be plugged into the national grid, which would be an added tool for us.”

The Taiwanese government in December 2016, donated approximately $5 million to the local government for the purchase of the equipment for phase one of the Cities and Roadways Surveillance System CCTV Project.

 

Author: LK HewlettEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Recent Articles

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Top Local News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

Nevisian Murder Convict's Appeal Headed To Privy Council

10-01-2017

Trio Plead Not Guilty To Sword’s Murder

10-01-2017

PM Gonsalves Remains Opposed To Economic Citizenship

10-01-2017

CoP: Crime Detection Rate Up For 2016

09-01-2017

PM Harris Warns That His Government Will Not Succumb To Pressure

09-01-2017

CoP Aims For 10% Reduction In Crime For 2017

09-01-2017

Harsh Criticism Of Minister Liburd's Planned Foray Into Private Enterprise

09-01-2017

Police Commissioner Issues Statement Following 3 Shootings In 3 Days

07-01-2017

Attempted Murder Charge for Alleged Shooter of Bread Bus Driver

07-01-2017

Khan: 60 Minutes CIP Feature "Stood Still In Time"

07-01-2017

Two Men Shot In Old Road

07-01-2017

2016 Crime Stats for St. Kitts and Nevis Still Not Released

06-01-2017

Were Caribbean CIPs Targeted – Astaphan Weighs In

06-01-2017

Security Forces Commended For Policing of Carnival Events

05-01-2017

Take Over Challenges Power Soca Results

05-01-2017

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

MORE LOCAL STORIES

CCTV Camera Expansion To Be Rolled Out In SKN By March

Tuesday 10th January 2017

CCTV Camera Expansion To Be Rolled Out In SKN By March

Nevisian Murder Convict's Appeal Headed To Privy Council

Tuesday 10th January 2017

Nevisian Murder Convict's Appeal Headed To Privy Council

Trio Plead Not Guilty To Sword’s Murder

Tuesday 10th January 2017

Trio Plead Not Guilty To Sword’s Murder

PM Gonsalves Remains Opposed To Economic Citizenship

Tuesday 10th January 2017

PM Gonsalves Remains Opposed To Economic Citizenship

CoP: Crime Detection Rate Up For 2016

Monday 9th January 2017

CoP: Crime Detection Rate Up For 2016

PM Harris Warns That His Government Will Not Succumb To Pressure

Monday 9th January 2017

PM Harris Warns That His Government Will Not Succumb To Pressure

CoP Aims For 10% Reduction In Crime For 2017

Monday 9th January 2017

CoP Aims For 10% Reduction In Crime For 2017

Harsh Criticism Of Minister Liburd's Planned Foray Into Private Enterprise

Monday 9th January 2017

Harsh Criticism Of Minister Liburd's Planned Foray Into Private Enterprise

Police Commissioner Issues Statement Following 3 Shootings In 3 Days

Saturday 7th January 2017

Police Commissioner Issues Statement Following 3 Shootings In 3 Days

Attempted Murder Charge for Alleged Shooter of Bread Bus Driver

Saturday 7th January 2017

Attempted Murder Charge for Alleged Shooter of Bread Bus Driver

Khan: 60 Minutes CIP Feature

Saturday 7th January 2017

Khan: 60 Minutes CIP Feature "Stood Still In Time"

Two Men Shot In Old Road

Saturday 7th January 2017

Two Men Shot In Old Road

2016 Crime Stats for St. Kitts and Nevis Still Not Released

Friday 6th January 2017

2016 Crime Stats for St. Kitts and Nevis Still Not Released

Were Caribbean CIPs Targeted – Astaphan Weighs In

Friday 6th January 2017

Were Caribbean CIPs Targeted – Astaphan Weighs In

Security Forces Commended For Policing of Carnival Events

Thursday 5th January 2017

Security Forces Commended For Policing of Carnival Events

Take Over Challenges Power Soca Results

Thursday 5th January 2017

Take Over Challenges Power Soca Results

West Indies News Network (WINN FM 98.9)
Unit C24, The Sands Complex
Newtown Bay Road, Basseterre
St. Kitts, West Indies

Telephone
St. Kitts (Office): 869.466.9586
St. Kitts (Studio-On Air): 869.466.0989
Miami: 1.305.921.4619

New York: 1-718-285-6984
UK : 0333 -344-0065

Copyright © 2016 West Indies News Network. All rights reserved.

Website Design & Development: Genesis Creatives, St. Kitts Nevis