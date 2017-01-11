Robbery Added To Attempted Murder Charge for Abkim Bryan

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Abkim Bryan, also known as Nigel Phillip, is now facing another charge in addition to the attempted murder of a bread bus driver.

Bryan, a Sandy Point resident, has been charged with robbery in connection to the attempted robbery and shooting of Kazenel Maynard, a 25-year-old St. Pauls resident last Wednesday morning (Jan 4).

Maynard was shot in the hand and chest during the robbery attempt while making a delivery for American Bakery in Farm’s Development, Sandy Point.

Bryan has been remanded to Her Majesty’s prison pending a bail hearing.