IRD - FATCA Banner

Robbery Added To Attempted Murder Charge for Abkim Bryan

Details
Category: Local
Hits: 134

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Abkim Bryan, also known as Nigel Phillip, is now facing another charge in addition to the attempted murder of a bread bus driver. 

Bryan, a Sandy Point resident, has been charged with robbery in connection to the attempted robbery and shooting of Kazenel Maynard, a 25-year-old St. Pauls resident last Wednesday morning (Jan 4).

Maynard was shot in the hand and chest during the robbery attempt while making a delivery for American Bakery in Farm’s Development, Sandy Point. 

Bryan has been remanded to Her Majesty’s prison pending a bail hearing. 

 

Author: LK HewlettEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Recent Articles

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Top Local News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

Construction of New Police Training Facility On Hold

11-01-2017

Labour Party Vows To Hold Team Unity's Foot To The Fire

11-01-2017

CCTV Camera Expansion To Be Rolled Out In SKN By March

10-01-2017

Nevisian Murder Convict's Appeal Headed To Privy Council

10-01-2017

Trio Plead Not Guilty To Sword’s Murder

10-01-2017

PM Gonsalves Remains Opposed To Economic Citizenship

10-01-2017

CoP: Crime Detection Rate Up For 2016

09-01-2017

PM Harris Warns That His Government Will Not Succumb To Pressure

09-01-2017

CoP Aims For 10% Reduction In Crime For 2017

09-01-2017

Harsh Criticism Of Minister Liburd's Planned Foray Into Private Enterprise

09-01-2017

Police Commissioner Issues Statement Following 3 Shootings In 3 Days

07-01-2017

Attempted Murder Charge for Alleged Shooter of Bread Bus Driver

07-01-2017

Khan: 60 Minutes CIP Feature "Stood Still In Time"

07-01-2017

Two Men Shot In Old Road

07-01-2017

2016 Crime Stats for St. Kitts and Nevis Still Not Released

06-01-2017

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

MORE LOCAL STORIES

7-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit By Bus

Wednesday 11th January 2017

7-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit By Bus

Robbery Added To Attempted Murder Charge for Abkim Bryan

Wednesday 11th January 2017

Robbery Added To Attempted Murder Charge for Abkim Bryan

Kenrick Simmonds’ Trial Resumes In Magistrate Court

Wednesday 11th January 2017

Kenrick Simmonds’ Trial Resumes In Magistrate Court

Judge Lashes Defendants For Holding Up Court Trials

Wednesday 11th January 2017

Judge Lashes Defendants For Holding Up Court Trials

Safety Concerns Over Construction At Tabernacle Primary

Wednesday 11th January 2017

Safety Concerns Over Construction At Tabernacle Primary

Homicides, Other Violent Crimes Increased In 2016

Wednesday 11th January 2017

Homicides, Other Violent Crimes Increased In 2016

Construction of New Police Training Facility On Hold

Wednesday 11th January 2017

Construction of New Police Training Facility On Hold

Labour Party Vows To Hold Team Unity's Foot To The Fire

Wednesday 11th January 2017

Labour Party Vows To Hold Team Unity's Foot To The Fire

CCTV Camera Expansion To Be Rolled Out In SKN By March

Tuesday 10th January 2017

CCTV Camera Expansion To Be Rolled Out In SKN By March

Nevisian Murder Convict's Appeal Headed To Privy Council

Tuesday 10th January 2017

Nevisian Murder Convict's Appeal Headed To Privy Council

Trio Plead Not Guilty To Sword’s Murder

Tuesday 10th January 2017

Trio Plead Not Guilty To Sword’s Murder

PM Gonsalves Remains Opposed To Economic Citizenship

Tuesday 10th January 2017

PM Gonsalves Remains Opposed To Economic Citizenship

CoP: Crime Detection Rate Up For 2016

Monday 9th January 2017

CoP: Crime Detection Rate Up For 2016

PM Harris Warns That His Government Will Not Succumb To Pressure

Monday 9th January 2017

PM Harris Warns That His Government Will Not Succumb To Pressure

CoP Aims For 10% Reduction In Crime For 2017

Monday 9th January 2017

CoP Aims For 10% Reduction In Crime For 2017

Harsh Criticism Of Minister Liburd's Planned Foray Into Private Enterprise

Monday 9th January 2017

Harsh Criticism Of Minister Liburd's Planned Foray Into Private Enterprise

West Indies News Network (WINN FM 98.9)
Unit C24, The Sands Complex
Newtown Bay Road, Basseterre
St. Kitts, West Indies

Telephone
St. Kitts (Office): 869.466.9586
St. Kitts (Studio-On Air): 869.466.0989
Miami: 1.305.921.4619

New York: 1-718-285-6984
UK : 0333 -344-0065

Copyright © 2016 West Indies News Network. All rights reserved.

Website Design & Development: Genesis Creatives, St. Kitts Nevis