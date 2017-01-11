7-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit By Bus

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Leshawn Jones, the 7-year-old boy struck by a passenger bus on Monday, succumbed to his injuries Wednesday afternoon (Jan 11).

Information received indicates that the child was struck while crossing from the seaside of the road to the mountain side just after 5pm in the vicinity of mile marker 4 in Keys village. WINN FM understands the bus was traveling from the direction of Cayon heading in the direction of Basseterre.

The injured child was transported to the JNF hospital and eventually warded in the Intensive Care Unit. Persons close to the family told WINN FM that he had been struck hard by the oncoming vehicle and suffered life threatening injuries.

Police have confirmed that the driver of the bus was taken into custody Monday evening and the bus involved impounded.

Up until press time Wednesday evening, the driver had not been charged with any offence.

This death is the first road fatality in the federation for 2017.