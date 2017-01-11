Unprecedented Six Cruise Ships On Thursday

BASSETERRE (11th Jan., 2017): St. Kitts Tourism will rise to new heights when six cruise ships visit the island on Thursday with a total maximum capacity of more than 16,000 passengers.

Calling on St. Kitts tomorrow will be the Adventure of the Seas of the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, Regal Princess of Princess Cruises, Aida Luna of Aida Cruises, Freedom of the Seas of the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, Sea Dream of the SeaDream Yacht Club and TUI Discovery of Thomson Cruises.

Minister of Tourism The Hon. Lindsay F.P. Grant said having six cruise ship in one day will be a remarkable achievement for St. Kitts.

“This is indeed an unprecedented event in our cruise sector,” Minister Grant said. “Never before has St. Kitts ever received six cruise ships in one day, and is a testament to the hard work my Ministry has been doing to establish St. Kitts as a top cruise destination in the Caribbean."

Minister Grant added that tomorrow will be busy with cruise activity, and so every resident of St. Kitts must strive to be courteous, and remember that a smile goes a long way in making our guests feel welcome.

Minister Grant advised the taxi and tour operators, vendors, retail outlets, restaurants, bars and the various attractions to prepare for the arrival of the six cruise ships on Thursday.

“I urge stakeholders in the cruise sector to take full advantage of the calls tomorrow, but also not take this impressive growth for granted. Cruise sector growth for St. Kitts will only be sustained if we continue to work hard while maintaining productive cruise industry partnerships and giving each visitor the best possible on-island experience,” Minister Grant said.