IRD-Pay Your Property Tax Online

Police Seize Illegal Assault Weapon In Cayon

Details
Category: Local
Hits: 63

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Less than two weeks into the New Year and police have already taken a handheld assault weapon off the streets, the first for 2017.

A patrol team on duty in the Upper Cayon area sometime after 10 o’clock Wednesday night (Jan 11) observed a group of men in an open yard area. The officers’ suspicions were roused and a search of the area turned up a Mac-10 semi-automatic pistol wrapped in a plastic bag. 

The magazine contained nineteen .9mm rounds of ammunition.

Police assured that a ballistics analysis will be carried out on the weapon.

Noone was arrested in connection to the find.

Commissioner of Police Ian Queeley commended the patrol for the discovery. He lauded their policing savvy, which may have resulted in lives being saved. 

A total of 36 illegal firearms were removed from the streets of St. Kitts and Nevis over the course of 2016.

 

Author: LK HewlettEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Recent Articles

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Top Local News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

Unprecedented Six Cruise Ships On Thursday

11-01-2017

7-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit By Bus

11-01-2017

Robbery Added To Attempted Murder Charge for Abkim Bryan

11-01-2017

Kenrick Simmonds’ Trial Resumes In Magistrate Court

11-01-2017

Judge Lashes Defendants For Holding Up Court Trials

11-01-2017

Safety Concerns Over Construction At Tabernacle Primary

11-01-2017

Homicides, Other Violent Crimes Increased In 2016

11-01-2017

Construction of New Police Training Facility On Hold

11-01-2017

Labour Party Vows To Hold Team Unity's Foot To The Fire

11-01-2017

CCTV Camera Expansion To Be Rolled Out In SKN By March

10-01-2017

Nevisian Murder Convict's Appeal Headed To Privy Council

10-01-2017

Trio Plead Not Guilty To Sword’s Murder

10-01-2017

PM Gonsalves Remains Opposed To Economic Citizenship

10-01-2017

CoP: Crime Detection Rate Up For 2016

09-01-2017

PM Harris Warns That His Government Will Not Succumb To Pressure

09-01-2017

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Police Seize Illegal Assault Weapon In Cayon

Thursday 12th January 2017

Police Seize Illegal Assault Weapon In Cayon

Unprecedented Six Cruise Ships On Thursday

Wednesday 11th January 2017

Unprecedented Six Cruise Ships On Thursday

7-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit By Bus

Wednesday 11th January 2017

7-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit By Bus

Robbery Added To Attempted Murder Charge for Abkim Bryan

Wednesday 11th January 2017

Robbery Added To Attempted Murder Charge for Abkim Bryan

Kenrick Simmonds’ Trial Resumes In Magistrate Court

Wednesday 11th January 2017

Kenrick Simmonds’ Trial Resumes In Magistrate Court

Judge Lashes Defendants For Holding Up Court Trials

Wednesday 11th January 2017

Judge Lashes Defendants For Holding Up Court Trials

Safety Concerns Over Construction At Tabernacle Primary

Wednesday 11th January 2017

Safety Concerns Over Construction At Tabernacle Primary

Homicides, Other Violent Crimes Increased In 2016

Wednesday 11th January 2017

Homicides, Other Violent Crimes Increased In 2016

Construction of New Police Training Facility On Hold

Wednesday 11th January 2017

Construction of New Police Training Facility On Hold

Labour Party Vows To Hold Team Unity's Foot To The Fire

Wednesday 11th January 2017

Labour Party Vows To Hold Team Unity's Foot To The Fire

CCTV Camera Expansion To Be Rolled Out In SKN By March

Tuesday 10th January 2017

CCTV Camera Expansion To Be Rolled Out In SKN By March

Nevisian Murder Convict's Appeal Headed To Privy Council

Tuesday 10th January 2017

Nevisian Murder Convict's Appeal Headed To Privy Council

Trio Plead Not Guilty To Sword’s Murder

Tuesday 10th January 2017

Trio Plead Not Guilty To Sword’s Murder

PM Gonsalves Remains Opposed To Economic Citizenship

Tuesday 10th January 2017

PM Gonsalves Remains Opposed To Economic Citizenship

CoP: Crime Detection Rate Up For 2016

Monday 9th January 2017

CoP: Crime Detection Rate Up For 2016

PM Harris Warns That His Government Will Not Succumb To Pressure

Monday 9th January 2017

PM Harris Warns That His Government Will Not Succumb To Pressure

West Indies News Network (WINN FM 98.9)
Unit C24, The Sands Complex
Newtown Bay Road, Basseterre
St. Kitts, West Indies

Telephone
St. Kitts (Office): 869.466.9586
St. Kitts (Studio-On Air): 869.466.0989
Miami: 1.305.921.4619

New York: 1-718-285-6984
UK : 0333 -344-0065

Copyright © 2016 West Indies News Network. All rights reserved.

Website Design & Development: Genesis Creatives, St. Kitts Nevis