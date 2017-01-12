Police Seize Illegal Assault Weapon In Cayon

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Less than two weeks into the New Year and police have already taken a handheld assault weapon off the streets, the first for 2017.

A patrol team on duty in the Upper Cayon area sometime after 10 o’clock Wednesday night (Jan 11) observed a group of men in an open yard area. The officers’ suspicions were roused and a search of the area turned up a Mac-10 semi-automatic pistol wrapped in a plastic bag.

The magazine contained nineteen .9mm rounds of ammunition.

Police assured that a ballistics analysis will be carried out on the weapon.

Noone was arrested in connection to the find.

Commissioner of Police Ian Queeley commended the patrol for the discovery. He lauded their policing savvy, which may have resulted in lives being saved.

A total of 36 illegal firearms were removed from the streets of St. Kitts and Nevis over the course of 2016.