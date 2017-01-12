Military Funeral For Chief Prison Officer Crosse

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Chief Prison Officer Lawson Orville Crosse was laid to rest Thursday (Jan 12), following a multi-agency military funeral.

Crosse had work for Her Majesty's Prison for almost 25 years, his most recent post being that of Head of the Nevis Prison Farm.

After spending the Christmas holiday weekend with his family in St. Kitts, Crosse boarded an early morning ferry to Nevis on December 28 to return to work.

As the ferry neared Nevis, the captain discovered the senior prison officer unresponsive in his seat.

An autopsy revealed he had died from cardiac arrest.

At Crosse’s home going service Thursday, Superintendent of Prisons Junie Hodge and Officers of Her Majesty's Prison joined the family and friends to remember the long serving officer and family man.