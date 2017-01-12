More Conflict of Interest Concerns Over Patches’ Private Company

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Conflict of interest issues pertaining to a government minister getting involved in private enterprise have been taken up by Operation Rescue’s Dwyer Astaphan.

The former government minister is questioning the response of Public Works Minister Ian Patches Liburd that although he has formed a new company, it has not been operationalized.

Minister Liburd has established a private company to supply building materials, registered in August 2016.

“The present minister has been a Cabinet minister for about 23 months…he has admitted to having formed the company but he claims that his company has not been licensed, by which I am taking him to be saying that the company is not dong any business, however if in fact it has not been licensed that cannot be taken that it was formed just for the sake of forming it- it was formed to be used as a vehicle to do business.

“So saying it is not licensed and not doing business, to me, brings no comfort.”

Astaphan has expressed concern that Ian Patches Liburd did not list his position as a minister of government as his occupation.

The Operation Rescue official also cites other concerns.

“For a man who on August 31, 2016 appeared to and still appears to have every intention to continue being a minister and maybe to seek re-election, you’d have thought he would not put as his occupation business process management and consultant…he didn’t put Member of Parliament or minister of government…that to me is a matter of concern.”

Astaphan said Liburd claimed he had been a businessman for many years, and he charges that the minister is “admitting” that while he held high government positions over the years, he had also been running a private business.

Speaking on Operation Rescue’s weekly radio programme, Dwyer Astaphan suggested that the Ian Patches Liburd matter is an indication that the Team Unity administration is betraying the trust of an electorate that voted for change, more transparency and accountability.

The people of this country voted on February 15, 2015 to bring an end to conflict of interest to bring an end to insider trading, to bring an end to opaqueness in public office, an end to corruption, an end to any semblance, or likelihood, or risk of any of those things in public office, particularly the highest levels of public office.”

“The people of this country voted for a change to transparency and accountability and integrity in public life. The people voted for an end to certain practices, not for a continuation of them accompanied by a justification referring to past practices, the very past practices which the voters rejected.”

Prime Minister Timothy Harris spoke to his administration’s commitment to a good governance agenda during his New Year’s Day message on January 1.

“…a legislative framework that addresses our agenda of good governance, accountability and transparency. It will reflect our standing…Good governance is the norm by which we conduct the nation’s business.”

However critics of the government insist that ministers of government engaging in private enterprise with what they consider an unfair advantage, and that could lead to corrupt practices, cannot be considered good governance.

And Queens Counsel Charles Wilkin, speaking recently on the matter, told WINN that Ministers should avoid potential conflicts of interest or the appearance of conflicts of interest.

Former Bar Association President Wilkin warned that these create suspicion of impropriety especially in a system which does not have Integrity in Public Life, Freedom of Information and other transparency legislation that deter corruption, and enable the public to find out if in fact the Minister is abusing his/her office for personal benefit.