IRD - FATCA Banner

History Made In St. Kitts Cruise Sector: Six Ships Call In One Day

Details
Category: Local
Hits: 107

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Downtown Basseterre was abuzz with tourist activity Thursday (Jan 12) as thousands of passengers from six cruise ships descended on St. Kitts- a record number of ships on a single day. 

Calling on St. Kitts were the Adventure of the Seas, Regal Princess, Aida Luna, Freedom of the Seas, Sea Dream and TUI Discovery, with a total maximum capacity of over 16,000 passengers.

Adventure of the Seas and Freedom of the Seas docked at Port Zante, Regal Princess and TUI Discovery tendered using the Marina, Aida Luna docked at the Deep Water Port and the Sea Dream docked at South Friars.

Tourism Minister Lindsay Grant spoke to media representatives Thursday morning from the Port Zante arrival area, commenting on the significance of the historic occasion to St. Kitts’ tourism sector.

“Really and truly to me, it’s to make sure that the vendors, shopkeepers, tour operators, those doing excursions, get ready for what is to come and what is already here, because this industry is growing from strength to strength. 

“As a matter of fact this cruise season we are expected to have over 1.1 million passengers alighting our shores in St. Kitts, that again is historic, that alone is record breaking numbers, we have 391 cruise ship visits, that again is a record number. We had record numbers last year and we’re giving you record numbers this year and for the following year we’re going to give you record numbers again.”

Winn FM questioned the Minster about the estimated financial impact the six-ship visit on Thursday would likely have on tourism-related businesses.

“We are the number 3 destination when it comes to spend out of 38 destinations of the FCCA. Right now our spend is US $111.08 per person, so you can do the math to see how much money is going to be pumped into the economy just today.”

Minister Grant stressed the importance of a high level of customer service as industry players continue to examine the tourism product to ensure positive visitor experiences.

“What is important for me is that we make sure our customer service is still number one. We have to make sure that the service we deliver to our visitors is par excellence; we cannot afford to diminish our customer service to our visitors. We have to make sure that the resources we have in St. Kitts are enough to meet the numbers that we’re bringing to St. Kitts, because you would recognize that 16,000 persons is almost half the population of St. Kitts and so our resources will be stretched today.

“So today is a day we should look to see what’s happening, what challenges we are going to face today to be able to respond to whatever challenges we see arising from today.”

Author: LK HewlettEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Recent Articles

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Top Local News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

Police Seize Illegal Assault Weapon In Cayon

12-01-2017

Unprecedented Six Cruise Ships On Thursday

11-01-2017

7-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit By Bus

11-01-2017

Robbery Added To Attempted Murder Charge for Abkim Bryan

11-01-2017

Kenrick Simmonds’ Trial Resumes In Magistrate Court

11-01-2017

Judge Lashes Defendants For Holding Up Court Trials

11-01-2017

Safety Concerns Over Construction At Tabernacle Primary

11-01-2017

Homicides, Other Violent Crimes Increased In 2016

11-01-2017

Construction of New Police Training Facility On Hold

11-01-2017

Labour Party Vows To Hold Team Unity's Foot To The Fire

11-01-2017

CCTV Camera Expansion To Be Rolled Out In SKN By March

10-01-2017

Nevisian Murder Convict's Appeal Headed To Privy Council

10-01-2017

Trio Plead Not Guilty To Sword’s Murder

10-01-2017

PM Gonsalves Remains Opposed To Economic Citizenship

10-01-2017

CoP: Crime Detection Rate Up For 2016

09-01-2017

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

MORE LOCAL STORIES

History Made In St. Kitts Cruise Sector: Six Ships Call In One Day

Thursday 12th January 2017

History Made In St. Kitts Cruise Sector: Six Ships Call In One Day

More Conflict of Interest Concerns Over Patches’ Private Company

Thursday 12th January 2017

More Conflict of Interest Concerns Over Patches’ Private Company

Military Funeral For Chief Prison Officer Crosse

Thursday 12th January 2017

Military Funeral For Chief Prison Officer Crosse

Police Seize Illegal Assault Weapon In Cayon

Thursday 12th January 2017

Police Seize Illegal Assault Weapon In Cayon

Unprecedented Six Cruise Ships On Thursday

Wednesday 11th January 2017

Unprecedented Six Cruise Ships On Thursday

7-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit By Bus

Wednesday 11th January 2017

7-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit By Bus

Robbery Added To Attempted Murder Charge for Abkim Bryan

Wednesday 11th January 2017

Robbery Added To Attempted Murder Charge for Abkim Bryan

Kenrick Simmonds’ Trial Resumes In Magistrate Court

Wednesday 11th January 2017

Kenrick Simmonds’ Trial Resumes In Magistrate Court

Judge Lashes Defendants For Holding Up Court Trials

Wednesday 11th January 2017

Judge Lashes Defendants For Holding Up Court Trials

Safety Concerns Over Construction At Tabernacle Primary

Wednesday 11th January 2017

Safety Concerns Over Construction At Tabernacle Primary

Homicides, Other Violent Crimes Increased In 2016

Wednesday 11th January 2017

Homicides, Other Violent Crimes Increased In 2016

Construction of New Police Training Facility On Hold

Wednesday 11th January 2017

Construction of New Police Training Facility On Hold

Labour Party Vows To Hold Team Unity's Foot To The Fire

Wednesday 11th January 2017

Labour Party Vows To Hold Team Unity's Foot To The Fire

CCTV Camera Expansion To Be Rolled Out In SKN By March

Tuesday 10th January 2017

CCTV Camera Expansion To Be Rolled Out In SKN By March

Nevisian Murder Convict's Appeal Headed To Privy Council

Tuesday 10th January 2017

Nevisian Murder Convict's Appeal Headed To Privy Council

Trio Plead Not Guilty To Sword’s Murder

Tuesday 10th January 2017

Trio Plead Not Guilty To Sword’s Murder

West Indies News Network (WINN FM 98.9)
Unit C24, The Sands Complex
Newtown Bay Road, Basseterre
St. Kitts, West Indies

Telephone
St. Kitts (Office): 869.466.9586
St. Kitts (Studio-On Air): 869.466.0989
Miami: 1.305.921.4619

New York: 1-718-285-6984
UK : 0333 -344-0065

Copyright © 2016 West Indies News Network. All rights reserved.

Website Design & Development: Genesis Creatives, St. Kitts Nevis