History Made In St. Kitts Cruise Sector: Six Ships Call In One Day

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Downtown Basseterre was abuzz with tourist activity Thursday (Jan 12) as thousands of passengers from six cruise ships descended on St. Kitts- a record number of ships on a single day.

Calling on St. Kitts were the Adventure of the Seas, Regal Princess, Aida Luna, Freedom of the Seas, Sea Dream and TUI Discovery, with a total maximum capacity of over 16,000 passengers.

Adventure of the Seas and Freedom of the Seas docked at Port Zante, Regal Princess and TUI Discovery tendered using the Marina, Aida Luna docked at the Deep Water Port and the Sea Dream docked at South Friars.

Tourism Minister Lindsay Grant spoke to media representatives Thursday morning from the Port Zante arrival area, commenting on the significance of the historic occasion to St. Kitts’ tourism sector.

“Really and truly to me, it’s to make sure that the vendors, shopkeepers, tour operators, those doing excursions, get ready for what is to come and what is already here, because this industry is growing from strength to strength.

“As a matter of fact this cruise season we are expected to have over 1.1 million passengers alighting our shores in St. Kitts, that again is historic, that alone is record breaking numbers, we have 391 cruise ship visits, that again is a record number. We had record numbers last year and we’re giving you record numbers this year and for the following year we’re going to give you record numbers again.”

Winn FM questioned the Minster about the estimated financial impact the six-ship visit on Thursday would likely have on tourism-related businesses.

“We are the number 3 destination when it comes to spend out of 38 destinations of the FCCA. Right now our spend is US $111.08 per person, so you can do the math to see how much money is going to be pumped into the economy just today.”

Minister Grant stressed the importance of a high level of customer service as industry players continue to examine the tourism product to ensure positive visitor experiences.

“What is important for me is that we make sure our customer service is still number one. We have to make sure that the service we deliver to our visitors is par excellence; we cannot afford to diminish our customer service to our visitors. We have to make sure that the resources we have in St. Kitts are enough to meet the numbers that we’re bringing to St. Kitts, because you would recognize that 16,000 persons is almost half the population of St. Kitts and so our resources will be stretched today.

“So today is a day we should look to see what’s happening, what challenges we are going to face today to be able to respond to whatever challenges we see arising from today.”