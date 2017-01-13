IRD - FATCA Banner

Athletics Coach On Bail For Allegedly Stabbing Woman Multiple Times

Details
Category: Local
Hits: 20

Image result for winnfm high court

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Athletics coach Reginald Gumbs, son of passed popular MC Calypso Reggie, is out on bail following his recent arrest for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm

The New Road resident allegedly stabbed a close female friend in the early hours of December 31, after he reportedly offered to take her home after a December 30 fete, but diverted to a cane field instead.

Gumbs reportedly took the woman to the JNF hospital after the alleged incident, and police were eventually alerted, and the coach was arrested and charged.

On Tuesday (Jan 10) Police objected to bail for the accused however the Magistrate granted bail in the amount of $25,000 with other conditions. Gumbs was represented by attorney Pauline Hendrickson.

In other court news Vere Amory and Delroy Williams both of Douglas Estate this week pleaded guilty to the offence of Being Armed with an Offensive Weapon to wit a machete and knife on August 15, 2016.  They were fined $1000.00 to be paid in one (1) month or in default serve three (3) months imprisonment. 

 

Author: LK HewlettEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Recent Articles

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Top Local News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

History Made In St. Kitts Cruise Sector: Six Ships Call In One Day

12-01-2017

More Conflict of Interest Concerns Over Patches’ Private Company

12-01-2017

Military Funeral For Chief Prison Officer Crosse

12-01-2017

Police Seize Illegal Assault Weapon In Cayon

12-01-2017

Unprecedented Six Cruise Ships On Thursday

11-01-2017

7-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit By Bus

11-01-2017

Robbery Added To Attempted Murder Charge for Abkim Bryan

11-01-2017

Kenrick Simmonds’ Trial Resumes In Magistrate Court

11-01-2017

Judge Lashes Defendants For Holding Up Court Trials

11-01-2017

Safety Concerns Over Construction At Tabernacle Primary

11-01-2017

Homicides, Other Violent Crimes Increased In 2016

11-01-2017

Construction of New Police Training Facility On Hold

11-01-2017

Labour Party Vows To Hold Team Unity's Foot To The Fire

11-01-2017

CCTV Camera Expansion To Be Rolled Out In SKN By March

10-01-2017

Nevisian Murder Convict's Appeal Headed To Privy Council

10-01-2017

  • Trio Plead Not Guilty To Sword’s Murder

    St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Sylvester Crossley, Vance Thomas, and Kimo Flemming have pleaded not guilty to the June 2013 shooting death of Sheldon “Sword” Cannonier. Cannonier, 31, was gunned down…

  • PM Gonsalves Remains Opposed To Economic Citizenship

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Vincentian Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves is reiterating his disdain for economic citizenship programmes being operated by some member states of the OECS. Dr. Gonsalves in his…

  • CoP: Crime Detection Rate Up For 2016

    St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Commissioner of Police Ian Queeley has indicated that there was a slight increase in the Force’s crime detection rate in 2016, compared to that of…

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Athletics Coach On Bail For Allegedly Stabbing Woman Multiple Times

Friday 13th January 2017

Athletics Coach On Bail For Allegedly Stabbing Woman Multiple Times

History Made In St. Kitts Cruise Sector: Six Ships Call In One Day

Thursday 12th January 2017

History Made In St. Kitts Cruise Sector: Six Ships Call In One Day

More Conflict of Interest Concerns Over Patches’ Private Company

Thursday 12th January 2017

More Conflict of Interest Concerns Over Patches’ Private Company

Military Funeral For Chief Prison Officer Crosse

Thursday 12th January 2017

Military Funeral For Chief Prison Officer Crosse

Police Seize Illegal Assault Weapon In Cayon

Thursday 12th January 2017

Police Seize Illegal Assault Weapon In Cayon

Unprecedented Six Cruise Ships On Thursday

Wednesday 11th January 2017

Unprecedented Six Cruise Ships On Thursday

7-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit By Bus

Wednesday 11th January 2017

7-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit By Bus

Robbery Added To Attempted Murder Charge for Abkim Bryan

Wednesday 11th January 2017

Robbery Added To Attempted Murder Charge for Abkim Bryan

Kenrick Simmonds’ Trial Resumes In Magistrate Court

Wednesday 11th January 2017

Kenrick Simmonds’ Trial Resumes In Magistrate Court

Judge Lashes Defendants For Holding Up Court Trials

Wednesday 11th January 2017

Judge Lashes Defendants For Holding Up Court Trials

Safety Concerns Over Construction At Tabernacle Primary

Wednesday 11th January 2017

Safety Concerns Over Construction At Tabernacle Primary

Homicides, Other Violent Crimes Increased In 2016

Wednesday 11th January 2017

Homicides, Other Violent Crimes Increased In 2016

Construction of New Police Training Facility On Hold

Wednesday 11th January 2017

Construction of New Police Training Facility On Hold

Labour Party Vows To Hold Team Unity's Foot To The Fire

Wednesday 11th January 2017

Labour Party Vows To Hold Team Unity's Foot To The Fire

CCTV Camera Expansion To Be Rolled Out In SKN By March

Tuesday 10th January 2017

CCTV Camera Expansion To Be Rolled Out In SKN By March

Nevisian Murder Convict's Appeal Headed To Privy Council

Tuesday 10th January 2017

Nevisian Murder Convict's Appeal Headed To Privy Council

West Indies News Network (WINN FM 98.9)
Unit C24, The Sands Complex
Newtown Bay Road, Basseterre
St. Kitts, West Indies

Telephone
St. Kitts (Office): 869.466.9586
St. Kitts (Studio-On Air): 869.466.0989
Miami: 1.305.921.4619

New York: 1-718-285-6984
UK : 0333 -344-0065

Copyright © 2016 West Indies News Network. All rights reserved.

Website Design & Development: Genesis Creatives, St. Kitts Nevis