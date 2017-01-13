Athletics Coach On Bail For Allegedly Stabbing Woman Multiple Times

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Athletics coach Reginald Gumbs, son of passed popular MC Calypso Reggie, is out on bail following his recent arrest for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm

The New Road resident allegedly stabbed a close female friend in the early hours of December 31, after he reportedly offered to take her home after a December 30 fete, but diverted to a cane field instead.

Gumbs reportedly took the woman to the JNF hospital after the alleged incident, and police were eventually alerted, and the coach was arrested and charged.

On Tuesday (Jan 10) Police objected to bail for the accused however the Magistrate granted bail in the amount of $25,000 with other conditions. Gumbs was represented by attorney Pauline Hendrickson.

In other court news Vere Amory and Delroy Williams both of Douglas Estate this week pleaded guilty to the offence of Being Armed with an Offensive Weapon to wit a machete and knife on August 15, 2016. They were fined $1000.00 to be paid in one (1) month or in default serve three (3) months imprisonment.