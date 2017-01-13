Police Force Struggled With Integrity Issues In 2016

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Police Commissioner Ian Queeley has acknowledged that the organization struggled with integrity issues in 2016.

Several officers were arrested and charged with serious offenses including drug offences and sexual crimes.

“Part of the challenges we had during 2016 was the struggle with some integrity issues inside the organization. That, we hope, will not repeat itself. We will deal with that every time and on every occasion that it arises.”

Without going into specifics, the Commissioner said measures would be put in place to root out and deal with bad elements in the Police Force. He admonished police officers to adhere to the core values of the police, abide by the constitution of the land, and at all times act with integrity.

“As police officers we need to lead by example, and so while we struggled with those integrity issues we will put things in place to minimize if not eliminate some of those integrity issues over the new year.

“I want us all as a Force to recommit ourselves to the Force core values…in performing our mission we must preserve and defend our core values…we must be dedicated to the constitution of this nation . we must have respect and dignity for those we protect.

“We must be compassionate, we must be fair at all times when dealing with others, we must be firm at all times and we must practice uncompromising personal and institutional integrity.”