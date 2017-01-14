Updated- Second Child Dies In Vehicular Accident, Mother Hospitalized

Updated**

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN FM): A second child has died in a road accident in St. Kitts this week, this time the victim was an infant passenger in a car.

Division B Commander Superintendent Lionel Moore told WINN FM that around 7:55 am Saturday (Jan 14) a car, RA 897, driven by Valentine Parris, crashed into a dumpster on the side of the road.

Shermel Bryan of Phillips’ and her 4-month old baby Jacintha Bryan were in the back seat of the vehicle.

The infant died on the scene while her mother and the driver were taken to the Mary Charles Hospital in Molineux. The extent of their injuries was not known at the time of this report.

Supt. Moore could not say if the child had been in a car seat or the mother’s arms when the crash occurred, nor could he speak to the cause of the accident.

The car, which had flipped over onto the driver’s side, was extensively damaged.

The Senior Officer said the investigation is ongoing. He lamented the tragic incident and cautioned drivers to exercise due care and patience on the roads.

This is the federation’s second fatality for 2017.

On Monday (Jan 9) 7-year-old Leshawn Jones was struck by a passenger bus while crossing the island's main road in Keys Village. He suffered severe head injuries and succumbed on Wednesday.

The driver of the passenger bus that struck Leshawn was on Friday charged with causing death by dangerous driving.