Prosecution Rests Case Against Simmonds, Percival, Williamson

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The Prosecution on Friday (Jan 14) rested its case in the drug trial of Kenrick “Rico” Simmonds, Tenielle “Blaze” Percival and Greg Williamson.

Simmonds, a Bird Rock resident, Percival of Lime Kiln, and Williamson, an Antigua national, went before the magistrate court in Basseterre in November 2016, facing various charges in connection with an October 1st drug bust at Conaree beach. The men are accused of smuggling 124pounds of compressed marijuana into St. Kitts via boat. Dominican national, Obie “Small Breeze” Baron, who was reportedly onboard the boat with Williamson, died in a shootout with police at the scene.

Percival and Williamson were charged with Possession of a controlled drug, Possession with intent to supply a controlled drug and importation of a controlled drug.

Simmonds was originally charged with Incite to Import, however that was withdrawn and he was hit with eight charges, including Importation of Cannabis, aiding and abetting in the importation of cannabis and importation with intent to supply, and conspiracy to import cannabis.

Director of Public Prosecutions Valston Graham oversaw the Crown’s case. The compressed marijuana seized in the bust and electronic evidence from at least one of the defendant’s phones were introduced during the trial.

The trial has been adjourned until later in January when the defense counsel will indicate if they wish to call any witnesses.

In the event they do not, Senior Magistrate Josephine Mallalieu will hear closing arguments.

 

