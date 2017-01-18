Man Charged For Illegal Firearm And Marijuana Found In St Pauls

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 18, 2017 (RSCNPF): Alex Jules of St. Pauls, who was arrested after the execution of a Search Warrant Monday night (Jan 16) has been charged for firearm and drug related offences.

Jules has been charged with Possession of cannabis and Possession of cannabis with intent to supply. He was also charged with Possession of an illegal Firearm to wit one (1) Springfield .40mm pistol and 10 matching rounds of ammunition.

The search was executed by officers assigned to Police Division "B", officers of the Defence Force and a team from the K-9 Unit. The K-9 unit found the illegal firearm.

The seizure of this illegal firearm brings to two (2) the number of illegal firearms removed from our communities so far in 2017. Thirty six (36) illegal firearms were removed from our communities in 2016.