IRD-Pay Your Property Tax Online

Man Charged For Illegal Firearm And Marijuana Found In St Pauls

Details
Category: Local
Hits: 85

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 18, 2017 (RSCNPF): Alex Jules of St. Pauls, who was arrested after the execution of a Search Warrant Monday night (Jan 16) has been charged for firearm and drug related offences.

Jules has been charged with Possession of cannabis and Possession of cannabis with intent to supply. He was also charged with Possession of an illegal Firearm to wit one (1) Springfield .40mm pistol and 10 matching rounds of ammunition.

The search was executed by officers assigned to Police Division "B", officers of the Defence Force and a team from the K-9 Unit. The K-9 unit found the illegal firearm.   

The seizure of this illegal firearm brings to two (2) the number of illegal firearms removed from our communities so far in 2017. Thirty six (36) illegal firearms were removed from our communities in 2016. 

Author: Sourced InformationEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Recent Articles

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Top Local News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

Drugs and Second Illegal Firearm Confiscated

17-01-2017

Cabinet Downplays Conflict of Interest Concerns

17-01-2017

SKN Youths More Likely To Be Involved In Gangs Than Other OECS Countries

17-01-2017

UNTT Supports Efforts To End Child Marriages

17-01-2017

Newtown Man Busted For Alleged Drug Smuggling

16-01-2017

Police Vehicle Crash/Robbery Attempt?

16-01-2017

Non-Performing Loans Threatening ECCU Financial Sector

16-01-2017

Panelist Says Ministers Should Not Be Allowed To Set Up Business While In Office

16-01-2017

ECCB Governor: Use CBI Funds Wisely

16-01-2017

Prosecution Rests Case Against Simmonds, Percival, Williamson

14-01-2017

Updated- Second Child Dies In Vehicular Accident, Mother Hospitalized

14-01-2017

Bus Driver Charged With Causing 7 Year Old's Death

13-01-2017

Tourism Minister Says No To Excess Cruise Tourists

13-01-2017

Governance: A Commentary By Charles Wilkin QC

13-01-2017

Police Force Struggled With Integrity Issues In 2016

13-01-2017

  • Military Funeral For Chief Prison Officer Crosse

    St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Chief Prison Officer Lawson Orville Crosse was laid to rest Thursday (Jan 12), following a multi-agency military funeral. Crosse had work for Her Majesty's Prison for…

  • Police Seize Illegal Assault Weapon In Cayon

    St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Less than two weeks into the New Year and police have already taken a handheld assault weapon off the streets, the first for 2017. A patrol…

  • Unprecedented Six Cruise Ships On Thursday

    BASSETERRE (11th Jan., 2017): St. Kitts Tourism will rise to new heights when six cruise ships visit the island on Thursday with a total maximum capacity of more than 16,000…

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Man Charged For Illegal Firearm And Marijuana Found In St Pauls

Wednesday 18th January 2017

Man Charged For Illegal Firearm And Marijuana Found In St Pauls

Drug Smuggling Charges Filed Against Newtown Man

Wednesday 18th January 2017

Drug Smuggling Charges Filed Against Newtown Man

Two Men Charged With Sex Crimes Granted Bail

Wednesday 18th January 2017

Two Men Charged With Sex Crimes Granted Bail

Driver Charged With Causing Baby’s Death

Wednesday 18th January 2017

Driver Charged With Causing Baby’s Death

Drugs and Second Illegal Firearm Confiscated

Tuesday 17th January 2017

Drugs and Second Illegal Firearm Confiscated

Cabinet Downplays Conflict of Interest Concerns

Tuesday 17th January 2017

Cabinet Downplays Conflict of Interest Concerns

SKN Youths More Likely To Be Involved In Gangs Than Other OECS Countries

Tuesday 17th January 2017

SKN Youths More Likely To Be Involved In Gangs Than Other OECS Countries

UNTT Supports Efforts To End Child Marriages

Tuesday 17th January 2017

UNTT Supports Efforts To End Child Marriages

Newtown Man Busted For Alleged Drug Smuggling

Monday 16th January 2017

Newtown Man Busted For Alleged Drug Smuggling

Police Vehicle Crash/Robbery Attempt?

Monday 16th January 2017

Police Vehicle Crash/Robbery Attempt?

Non-Performing Loans Threatening ECCU Financial Sector

Monday 16th January 2017

Non-Performing Loans Threatening ECCU Financial Sector

Panelist Says Ministers Should Not Be Allowed To Set Up Business While In Office

Monday 16th January 2017

Panelist Says Ministers Should Not Be Allowed To Set Up Business While In Office

ECCB Governor: Use CBI Funds Wisely

Monday 16th January 2017

ECCB Governor: Use CBI Funds Wisely

Prosecution Rests Case Against Simmonds, Percival, Williamson

Saturday 14th January 2017

Prosecution Rests Case Against Simmonds, Percival, Williamson

Updated- Second Child Dies In Vehicular Accident, Mother Hospitalized

Saturday 14th January 2017

Updated- Second Child Dies In Vehicular Accident, Mother Hospitalized

Bus Driver Charged With Causing 7 Year Old's Death

Friday 13th January 2017

Bus Driver Charged With Causing 7 Year Old's Death

West Indies News Network (WINN FM 98.9)
Unit C24, The Sands Complex
Newtown Bay Road, Basseterre
St. Kitts, West Indies

Telephone
St. Kitts (Office): 869.466.9586
St. Kitts (Studio-On Air): 869.466.0989
Miami: 1.305.921.4619

New York: 1-718-285-6984
UK : 0333 -344-0065

Copyright © 2016 West Indies News Network. All rights reserved.

Website Design & Development: Genesis Creatives, St. Kitts Nevis