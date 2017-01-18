IRD - FATCA Banner

SKN Seeks Other Regional Pageants As Miss Carival 2017 Cancelled

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee says it will search out other regional pageants for the reigning National Carnival Queen to compete in, after the Vincy Mas Committee announced Tuesday night (Jan 17) that it would not be hosting the annual Miss Carival Pageant this year.

The regional pageant is normally held in St. Vincent in July, and is usually one of two regional pageants the local queen would contest during her reign, the other being Miss Jaycees International Queen Show in Antigua in July.

Chairman of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee Noah Mills:

“Although I’ve had no formal communication from the Carnival Committee there I understand there are times that certain entities must make decisions, so although Miss Carival may not be available this year, it is our intention to seek out alternative pageants for our winners to travel to and represent us. So if we need to find a replacement one in Guyana, Jamaica, once we establish that the quality is comparable, because we won’t be sending them just for sending them sake, we need the experience to be worthwhile, we will seek out and send representation.”  

The absence of Miss Carival could mean even more contestants for the Miss Caribbean Carnival Queen Pageant, introduced in St. Kitts for the 2016 edition of Sugar Mas. 

“Of course I think it’s an excellent opportunity not only for us to fill that gap but for the other countries that used to send their representatives to St. Vincent for Carival, right now they have in the likes of Miss Caribbean Carnival Queen Pageant in St. Kitts, another option.

“So those who would have participated last year would be very grateful and thankful that we have it, and they would have experienced what it was like and so they’re going to come back, and those who were looking for Carival this year now have this added opportunity in St. Kitts, so I expect the numbers to go up tremendously.”

Despite a few pageants already being cancelled for 2017, Mills was not of the view that Caribbean pageantry is on the decline, as other pageants, like that in St. Kitts, have emerged.

“There’ a replacement I have heard of in Guyana, there’s also the Caribbean Carnival which was introduced, so it’s not like pageantry on the whole is on the slide. I think it’s more or less that persons are re-engineering their carnival product and pruning accordingly and trying different models, but pageantry will remain a mainstay for many of the countries and their individual carnival festivities.”  

