AG: Relevant Data Needed To Effectively Fight Crime

Local
St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The importance of relevant data to positively influence policies to tackle violent crime is being emphasized by Attorney General Vincent Byron.

At a workshop Monday the attorney general said available research shows that St Kitts and Nevis is an at risk society in terms of gang violence. 

The federation is thought to be prone to youths forming themselves into gangs.

Attorney General Byron says appropriate measures can be put in place based on information gathered through research.

“And it’s for us as participants to understand the need for our country to understand the need for the types of data- the critical importance of the measurements of those who may be at risk. They may be students in primary school, who guidance counselors can tell us that these individuals have the potential for getting off the rails.

“And if we had that data we would also be finding that the workshop would help us to look at how that data could be used to help develop policies, solutions as it was, to the types of problems that we’ll face.”   

The attorney general says the federation’s crime problems are having a significant cost on the country’s economic growth.

“The question of social safety and basic services require significant resources to combat the fallout of drug trafficking, increase in violent crime, and high murder rate due to our local gangs, and of course the scourge of increasing availability of illegal firearms. These have a significant cost on our economic growth.”  

St Kitts and Nevis recorded 31 homicides in 2016.

 

 

Ken Richards
News Editor
