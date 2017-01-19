Debate Rages: Conflict of Interest vs Good Governance

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The private company registered by sitting minister of government Ian Patches Liburd was again the target of criticism by Operation Rescue’s Dwyer Astaphan on his organization’s radio programme this week.

Astaphan said there that the conflict of interest that could result from the minister’s action remains a cause for concern.

“A public official is in business or sets up himself in business or sets up a relative or friend in business and gives that business preferential treatment whether on government procurements or otherwise, because a public official doesn’t benefit from a business if and only if that business does business with the government, once it is a preferred entity it will get preferential treatment, and it will break up the concept and reality of a level playing field.

“You cannot be serving people and competing with them at the same time or appearing to compete with them, and if you form a company today as a public official, I am not persuaded by the argument that you only formed the company and the company ain’ doing no business. Suppose you’re actually doing the business but not through the company?”

The Operation Rescue official also described as wrong, a situation where a public official abuses his power.

It wasn’t clear though whether he was making reference to a particular case or just speaking hypothetically.

“And what about a public official using his or her power to vindictively block somebody from getting through in a business in a business proposal with the government or otherwise or to get a home or a job or some opportunity because of politics or something else?

“And don’t tell me what used to happen five and ten [years ago]. Listen, my only interest in what has happened between 1995 and 2015 is through a formal investigation and disclosure to the public and appropriate action where necessary. Don’t tell me what Peter used to do, and you do it to justify whatever. Differentiate, distinguish yourself from those who you criticized and sold the argument to the people that you were better.”

*Dr. Douglas has no moral standing to criticize Patches

Astaphan’s Operation Rescue colleague Richard Caines blasted former prime minister Dr. Denzil Douglas for criticizing Minister Liburd’s forming a private company to supply building materials.

According to Caines, there are allegations of corruption hanging over the head of the administration that Dr. Douglas led, making him unfit to condemn others.

“I don’t think Dr. Douglas is in any position to make this kind of statement. Why would Dr. Douglas think that he can gain kudos or political marks by attacking whatever course of action Minister Patches Liburd took- not only in my case or in terms of Operation Rescue, but I’m certain there are persons who would be willing to unearth some of the things that put Dr. Douglas as the Leader of the Opposition.”

Meanwhile Dwyer Astaphan is describing the ongoing conflict of interest debate a healthy one which he hopes will lead to concrete government action to make good governance more of a priority.

“And the discussions we’re having are not intended to malign, impugn, or disrespect anybody. Our motivation is to stimulate the discussion in the public and to try to agitate for more pressure on the decision-makers for us to have institutionalized and imbedded governance legislation and regulations, Integrity in Public Life, a legally encoded code of conduct for ministers and members of parliament, Freedom of Information legislation.”