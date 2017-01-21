IRD - FATCA Banner

Lighting Of Timothy Hill Tunnel Underway

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Work has started on the lighting project for the tunnel at the top of Timothy Hill on the Southeast Peninsula.

Electrical Engineer Nubian Greaux, owner of New Generation Engineering, gave WINN FM a progress report on Saturday (Jan 21).

“As of Tuesday of this week work commenced on the lighting project at the Timothy Hill tunnel. We have made significant advances. Right now we are in the installation of the infrastructure phase and we should hopefully complete that by next weekend.”

Greaux explained the nature of the work being done in this first phase.

“We are putting up the Unistrut system, which is the system being put in place to actually mount the lighting fixtures to the ceiling of the tunnel and that also entails installing the lighting panels and cables.”

As the light fixtures had to be made specifically for the tunnel, Greaux says once they arrive in St. Kitts work will begin immediately to have them installed.

“We sent the specifications from the consultants to our supplier who would transfer them to the factory of the lighting company which will manufacture the lighting for this specific project. The lighting fixtures have not yet arrived in St. Kitts; hopefully by next week we would have an expected time of arrival on island.” 

The engineer said once the tunnel is lit, it would greatly improve night-time visibility for drivers. 

 

 

 

