Liburd: Labour Gov’t wrote off $21mil in Electricity Bills

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Energy Minister Ian Patches Liburd is claiming that the previous Labour Party administration instructed the St. Kitts Electricity Company (SKELEC) to write off over $21 million of government electricity bills; a move he says continues to affect the company’s bottom line.

“In 2014 SKELEC was asked by the then administration to write off all outstanding amounts pertaining to the government portion of the domestic consumer receivables balances. This amounted to $21,290,002.40and obviously this would have adversely affected the retained earnings of SKELEC.

“While we do acknowledge and understand that government is the sole shareholder o SKELEC, modifications were not made to the amounts owed to the government to reflect that this was done. Such actions, along with the fact that there are uncollectible commercial accounts on the books originating from that period, this does continue to affect the balance sheet performance indicators of the company.”  

Under the former administration, the state-owned and run Electricity Department was privatized and became the St. Kitts Electricity Company, although government remained the sole shareholder.

Minister Liburd told the Parliament on Friday that since then, the company’s books were only audited once, however those missing years will be audited this year.

“There’s also the lack of audited financial statements. Currently SKELEC has completed five years of existence and only one year has been audited; but I can report t the country and to the parliament that the current auditor has scheduled the audit of years 2012 to 2013 and 2013 to 2014 to begin in 2017. 

Liburd said measures are being put in place for SKELEC to recoup outstanding debts. He also pointed out that commercial entities will no longer be allowed to defer payment of electricity bills. 

“In relation to collections and the debt, a number of steps have been put into place to address the collection of the company’s outstanding receivables. This includes the setting up of a collection policy to ensure a consistent and transparent management of our outstanding debts there at SKELEC.

“Among the new initiatives was the suspension of deferred payment arrangements for all government entities ; instead, it is believed that these entities must be encouraged to seek assistance from their lending agencies to settle the amount outstanding to SKELEC; in other words SKELEC should not be in the banking business.” 

 

 

 

