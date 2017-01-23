Gov’t Promises Lower Electricity Rates For Seniors, Single Parents

Senior citizens and heads of single-parent households are set to pay lower rates for electricity, according to Energy Minister Ian Patches Liburd.

“At the St. Kitts Electricity Company, SKELEC, we have considered a project called a Lifeline Tariff.

“The aim of the project is to provide a lifeline tariff , a reduced tariff for the elderly and single parent households who are customers of SKELEC.”

Minister Liburd on Friday (Jan 20) explained how the SKELEC initiative would benefit the targeted groups, however it seems the lower tariffs will not materialize for several months.

“The beneficiaries would be the elderly whose quality of life and stander of living will be enhanced in their golden years. The primary beneficiaries in the single parent households will be the students who will now have access to the resource, thus facilitating the use of modern technology in the learning process and enhancing the development of human capital.”

“You will hear more on that Lifeline Tariff project in the months to come.”