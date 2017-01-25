Continuing Drought Caused Resumption Of Water Rationing

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): General Manager at the Water Services Department Denison Paul say water rationing has resumed on St. Kitts as the island is still experiencing severe drought conditions.

“We are still in drought. Our data is showing that since 2015 we were experiencing and still are experiencing the worse drought on record in the history of St. Kitts.”

Water rationing takes effect Wednesday, January 25, between the hours of 10pm to 5am daily. The affected areas will be Basseterre, Bird Rock, Half Moon and the South East Peninsula.

Mr. Paul said despite increased rainfall in 2016, the levels of surface water remain extremely low. He said without the requisite levels of rainfall needed to replenish water levels in the aquifer systems on the island, the Department continues to struggle in terms of supply to consumers.

“The numbers are proving that we are still in drought. In 2015 we had 25 inches of rain; the long term average is 55 inches, so we had a 30 inches deficit in 2015. In 2016 we recorded 35 inches, an improvement over the year before, but still in deficit up to 20 inches, and so the drought is continuing. The rainfall you see might appear to be a lot more than in the recent past, but in terms of our long term rainfall, we are still not getting what we usually get, and so, that has caused reduced flows from our surface intake at Wingfield, in Franklands and Phillips’, their flows continue to be low, in fact, historically low.”

The Water Department gave a reprieve on water rationing over the Christmas and Carnival season however already low levels of rainfall in January have forced the Department to resort to rationing earlier than planned.

Mr. Paul said while there has been a slight decrease in water usage on the island, consumers continue to waste too much of the precious resource. In order to conserve as much water as possible, the Department has and will continue to enforce the law with regard penalties for water wastage.

“We have in few instances disconnected supplies, we usually would warn persons sometimes more than once, but if this pattern of the breeze continues we have disconnected several supplies around the island. No fines have been imposed but we have disconnected several supplies. We too have been concerned about the misuse of standpipes and certain areas, particularly where standpipes have been used for functions not what they were dedicated for, we have disconnected those stand pipes. Of course we intend to enforce them, because if we don’t then the public suffers because of a few people, and the public at large needs to rest assured that the Water Department is serious about water conservation to ensure that the general public gets a more reliable source of water, and we have to do whatever we can to ensure that water is conserved. If it means enforcing the law, we will, and we have in the past and intend to continue doing so.”

Late in 2016 the government commissioned the digging of several new wells. Mr. Paul indicated that at least one of the wells may soon be commissioned. In the mean, he apologized to the public for the inconvenience the water rationing may be causing some consumers, and encouraged persons to step up their water conservation efforts.

“The government is working on projects to bring new water online. In fact one of those projects has advanced such that we have already dug one well; that should be coming on stream soon. Right now they are doing the studies on the water quality to ensure that it is good for drinking and also to determine what we call the sustainable yield, how much water we can draw off per day from that well. So, we have spent time and money drilling that well. That’s an EC $14,000,000 project. “We have others to drill and pretty soon one by one they will be added to the system, so it’s not that the government and the Water Department are doing nothing; we are working night and day to bring all water situations back to normal.”